WATCH: ‘Millennials’ Cast Talk Season 2 Return [EUR Exclusive]

*Season 2 of the hilarious comedy “Millennials” is back and we caught up with some of the cast members to dish about what fans can expect.

The ALLBLK series centers around the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbor across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels. In the new season, the crew is back with a new roommate, new love connections, and a fresh set of challenges as they strive to go from no money to mo’ money, per press release.

OTHER NEWS: Wanda Sykes Says Don’t Expect ‘Sober Wanda’ At the Oscars | VIDEO

Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?), Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris, Hiking With Rappers) and Todd (Aaron Grady, Everybody Hates Chris) find themselves hustling to make rent while Omar is on a business assignment overseas. They now must coexist with their new roommate, Derrick “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Nathan Davis Jr., Snowfall, Detroit), a renaissance man who makes his living as an art dealer. Meanwhile, the unlikely romance between Jaheem and Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste, Tales, Wild N’ Out) is moving fast and furious however he quickly learns the do’s and don’ts of having a girlfriend in the new age social media era.

Created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams, “Millennials,” is executive produced by Rugg Williams, Oren Williams and Zachary Isaiah Williams with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as co-director and executive producer. Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee chopped it up with Phillip, Aaron and Derrick about the new season, their brotherly love and why audiences are so in love with this show. Check out what they had to say via the clip below.