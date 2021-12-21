Diddy Back in Control of Sean John After $7.5 Million Purchase

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has regained complete ownership of Sean John, the fashion brand he founded over 20 years ago.

Combs sold a majority stake in the company to Global Brands Group in 2016. The company then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York. The hip-hop star is now back in charge after winning a $7.55 million bidding victory on Monday, per Women’s Wear Daily.

“I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale,” Combs says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

