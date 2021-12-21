Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Diddy Back in Control of Sean John After $7.5 Million Purchase

By Ny MaGee
big seasn
Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has regained complete ownership of Sean John, the fashion brand he founded over 20 years ago.

Combs sold a majority stake in the company to Global Brands Group in 2016. The company then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York. The hip-hop star is now back in charge after winning a $7.55 million bidding victory on Monday, per Women’s Wear Daily.

“I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale,” Combs says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

READ MORE: ALLISON INTERVIEWS Podcast: Dame Dash Talks Astroworld, Diddy, Weed, Therapy | WATCH

“Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy,” he adds.

Much of Sean John’s success came from the label’s partnership with Macy’s that was inked in 2010 and renewed in 2015, per the report.

At the time, Macy’s then-CEO, president and chairman Terry Lundgren said: “I have always admired Sean’s sense of fashion, as well as his business acumen. He has a keen insight into the needs of a style-conscious, contemporary man. In becoming the exclusive department store retailer of his men’s sportswear collection, Macy’s is able to bring a new dimension to this customer across the United States.”

Combs’ Sean John purchase reportedly comes after a bidding war with four others.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

