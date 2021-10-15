Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your New Meme (Watch)

*Suited up at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of his new all-Black Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, producer Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter did more to promote the film with one accidental look than any interview he may have conducted on the way into the building.

Netflix tweeted video of the moment when Hov, headed inside, did a complete 180 when he saw Kelly Rowland. “That’s family right there,” the streamer tweeted along with the clip of Jay-Z’s shocked, puckered face, which quickly went viral.

Watch below:

Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there. pic.twitter.com/QVrw1KHoZk — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021



Of course, the Internet did with this what the Internet does.

When you about to leave the family function, but they bring out a fresh pan of mac & cheese… pic.twitter.com/NmH24gObQ5 — Dré Jaxxx (@SuperJaxicle) October 14, 2021

When u get caught being at a place where you’re not supposed to be at but you gotta act nonchalant #JayZ pic.twitter.com/pwq8dYVKuC — Limababes (@Lima_babes) October 14, 2021

Me every time I see one of my cousins anytime and any place pic.twitter.com/dLKPi6B4go — Kristan (@TWEETn_aintEazy) October 14, 2021

Here’s Jigga performing at the afterparty: