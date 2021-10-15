Friday, October 15, 2021
Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your New Meme (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Jay-z
Jay-Z’s reaction to seeing Kelly Roland at the premiere of “The Harder They Fall” is now a meme

*Suited up at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of his new all-Black Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, producer Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter did more to promote the film with one accidental look than any interview he may have conducted on the way into the building.

Netflix tweeted video of the moment when Hov, headed inside, did a complete 180 when he saw Kelly Rowland. “That’s family right there,” the streamer tweeted along with the clip of Jay-Z’s shocked, puckered face, which quickly went viral.

Watch below:


Of course, the Internet did with this what the Internet does.

Here’s Jigga performing at the afterparty:

EURPublisher01

