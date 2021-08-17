Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Kyrie Irving Responds to Odd Question About LeBron James Being His ‘Father Figure’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Kyrie Irving was left a bit perplexed back in 2015 when a reporter asked if he considered LeBron James to be a father figure. 

As reported by Fadeaway World, the relationship between the two NBA stars “wasn’t the smoothest,” the outlet writes, noting that James and Irving “spent three years together in Cleveland, winning one NBA championship in three Finals trips.”

Six years ago, Irving was asked by a reporter how King became a father for him and the team. 

“The other day after the Bulls game Tristan called LeBron a great father. What type of parental role has LeBron played for you and your teammates?” the reporter stated. 

Kyrie replied, “Parental role? I don’t know if I can really answer that question. He’s been a great leader for us. I have one father, it’s my dad Drederick Irving. But for us, in terms of learning the nuances of the game and how to win, how to carry ourselves on and off the court, he’s been a really great influence in that role.”

Watch the odd moment via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

