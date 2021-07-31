*“This is a group I founded in the 80s with Kenny G…,” said six-time Grammy nominated Jazz pianist Jeff Lorber about his Grammy winning Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio (“Prototype,” 2018), which just release a new album titled “Space-Time” (Shanachie Entertainment). “I also have a band with Paul Jackson, Jr., but this isn’t that. I picked it (the trio) up again…Fusion is me, but a band.”

The Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio consists of Lorber, Gary Novak (drummer) and Jimmy Haslip (bass). The “Space-Time” album features living legends Hubert Laws (sax and flute), Bob Mintzer (sax), Paul Jackson, Jr. (guitar) and Gerald Albright (sax). The first single from the “Space-Time” album is “Back Room.”

“I’m a fan of physics. I like to read about science and physics, so I thought it would be a cool titled,” Jeff said when I asked what the title meant. “It was recorded during the pandemic while we were locked down. We recorded them (the tracks) ourselves and sent it in. Almost everybody has their own studio. Gary came over though because I can’t play drums.”

Lorber said because of the pandemic, “A lot of musicians who didn’t have a studio now have one.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jeff Bradshaw Strides with STRONGER, His NAACP Image Award Nominated Jazz Release / WATCH

Jeff plays just about every instrument except the drums he said. Also a composer and producer he is known in the industry as a piano player and producer. When I mentioned that most of the Jazz albums I review features him as a guest musician or a producer of the project Jeff laughed it off and said, “It’s about your skill-set. I’m a writer, producer and engineer. Whatever you need I got it…I just don’t play drums well.”

“I like to make music people can turn on and get engaged,” he pointed out. ‘My first record came out in 1977. I had a studio then, primitive – the age of the tape. I figured out how to do this myself. The stuff I did at home is the same process as a professional studio. I now have the ultimate studio…and a great collection of pianos.”

About his list of featured legendary musicians Jeff said, “Hubert Laws played with Chick (Corea)…Paul Jackson, Jr., I’ve worked with him for years and of course he is in Jazz Funk Soul…he’s been doing this as a teenager, 17-18, a studio favorite. I was able to get Bob, from The Yellow Jackets, playing as guest and I play guitar on this record too.”

We had talked further on the meaning of the title “Space-Time” and Jeff mentioned the recent release of government confirmation of UFO sightings influenced the title too. www.Shanachie.com www.Lorber.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing and Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 at via Zoom Conferencing presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference