Kirk Franklin Takes NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ to Church With Spirited Set (Watch)

Kirk Franklin, his air-tight band and amazing choir has just "stomped" all through NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series in its latest offering.

The outlet is celebrating Black History Month by featuring four weeks of socially distanced Tiny Desk (home) concerts by Black artists spanning different genres and generations each week. Franklin, chosen for this week, set up shop in a corner of an Arlington, Texas studio (aka Uncle Jessie’s Kitchen) and went to work.

“I know you’re at home right now, in your draws, listening to some Jesus music. It’s ok. Jesus loves you in your draws!” he says before firing up his energetic performance.

The set list: “Love Theory,” “Silver and Gold,” “Melodies From Heaven,” and “I Smile.”

Grab a church fan and watch below: