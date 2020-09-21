Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case

*Beyoncé surprised fans over the weekend when she made a virtual appearance with daughter Blue Ivy while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala.

The event was hosted by the singer’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson.

In a hilarious video, Beyoncé appears dressed down, with no make-up on and she attempts to crack a funny joke with the help of Blue. The joke starts with the singer asking “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?”

“No, that voice,” Blue Ivy says from behind the camera, clearly not satisfied with Bey’s delivery style. Beyonce continues without taking her daughter’s suggestion, but Blue holds her hand up to her face.

Mama Tina also responds with her own suggestions.

“Hi B, I really appreciate you doing a joke because I know how busy you are but can’t you, will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light?” Tina teased in a recorded message. “I mean it’s the gala, girl. Alright, call me back.”

The video then cuts to another clip of Bey all glammed up and she repeats the joke. “It’s corny joke time,” she said. “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? For drizzle, my nizzle.”

Check out the moment via the IG clip above.

Beyoncé’s video was shared by Tina’s Waco Theater Center on Instagram. Other stars who took part in the celebrity edition of “corny jokes” for the gala included Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae and Solange (see her clip below).

“WACO was created to stand at the intersection of Black culture and art. For the past three years, we have worked to create a safe space for students to be nourished, grow, and learn,” Knowles Lawson said ahead of the event.

“This year, our gathering will feel and look different, but the mission unequivocally remains the same,” added her husband Richard, who is co-artistic director. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating art and Black culture to create meaningful change for our children.”

The virtual celebration included a silent auction to raise money for WACO Theater and to help vulnerable families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.