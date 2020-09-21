Music
Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case
*CULVER CITY, Cal. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, funk legend George Clinton, and co-counsels in the copyright lawsuit against Sony Music and Ed Sheeran will hold a news conference outside of Sony Music headquarters to highlight the music industry’s history of stealing intellectual property from Black artists and the loss of generational wealth for their families.
They will be joined by the daughter of the late Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, to discuss the lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in November.
WHO:
Attorney Ben Crump
Attorney Patrick Frank
Attorney Keisha Rice
Attorney Katherine Viker
Singer/Songwriter George Clinton
Kathryn Griffin, daughter of Ed Townsend
WHEN:
September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
WHERE:
4080 Overland Ave.
Culver City, California 90232
About Ben Crump Law
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and his national network of specialized attorneys have spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more, visit BenCrump.com or call (800) 935-8111.
Beyoncé Cracks ‘Corny Joke’ with Blue Ivy for Wearable Art Gala [WATCH]
*Beyoncé surprised fans over the weekend when she made a virtual appearance with daughter Blue Ivy while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala.
The event was hosted by the singer’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson.
In a hilarious video, Beyoncé appears dressed down, with no make-up on and she attempts to crack a funny joke with the help of Blue. The joke starts with the singer asking “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?”
“No, that voice,” Blue Ivy says from behind the camera, clearly not satisfied with Bey’s delivery style. Beyonce continues without taking her daughter’s suggestion, but Blue holds her hand up to her face.
Mama Tina also responds with her own suggestions.
“Hi B, I really appreciate you doing a joke because I know how busy you are but can’t you, will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light?” Tina teased in a recorded message. “I mean it’s the gala, girl. Alright, call me back.”
READ MORE: Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her ‘Weird’ Maiden Name
The video then cuts to another clip of Bey all glammed up and she repeats the joke. “It’s corny joke time,” she said. “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? For drizzle, my nizzle.”
Check out the moment via the IG clip above.
Beyoncé’s video was shared by Tina’s Waco Theater Center on Instagram. Other stars who took part in the celebrity edition of “corny jokes” for the gala included Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae and Solange (see her clip below).
“WACO was created to stand at the intersection of Black culture and art. For the past three years, we have worked to create a safe space for students to be nourished, grow, and learn,” Knowles Lawson said ahead of the event.
“This year, our gathering will feel and look different, but the mission unequivocally remains the same,” added her husband Richard, who is co-artistic director. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating art and Black culture to create meaningful change for our children.”
The virtual celebration included a silent auction to raise money for WACO Theater and to help vulnerable families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Solange’s (@saintrecords) #CornyJokeTime was OUT OF THIS WORLD (get it?) 🪐 We love seeing the support & heartfelt bond between @mstinalawson and her daughters — we’re so warmed by their relationship 🖤 Who else’s #CornyJokeTime do you wanna see again!? • #WearableArtGala #WhereArtCanOccur #WACOtheater
WE REMEMBER: Pamela Hutchinson (The Emotions) Dies at 61
*Unfortunately we have bad news regarding an iconic Black music singing group. Pamela Hutchinson, one of the 3 sisters in The Emotions, has passed away. She was 61.
Pamela’s passing was posted on the sisters’ official Facebook page on Sunday, noting that she made her transition on Friday, explaining that she succumbed to health issues she’d been battling for years.
“Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace,” the post stated. “During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy. We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers.”
The sisters statement also said this ab out Pamela:
“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”
BOLD SISTA: Lena Pringle: TV News Anchor Wears Short, Natural Hair On Air – Viewers Are Here for it
Here’s more via TMZ:
Pam was the youngest of the famous trio — her older sister, Wanda and Sheila are a good 5 to 7 years older than her … which might have to do with the fact that Pam actually replaced the other original sister, Jeanette. Despite their age differences, The Emotions left their mark in music history … of course, with a major contribution of Pamela as one their key singers.
The group got its start in the ’60s, but skyrocketed to mainstream fame in the 70s with a string of hits that landed on the Billboard charts. They’re perhaps best known for their single “Best of My Love,” but they also have a legendary collab with Earth, Wind and Fire.
The Emotions are featured on EWF’s late 70s hit “Boogie Wonderland” — a gig that landed them a Grammy nomination. Over the span of their multi-decade career, they cranked out 9 albums … 2 of which were certified gold, and one went on to platinum status. The Emotions pumped out countless singles too.
Our condolences to the the Hutchinson sisters and families
Former Mindless Behavior Singer Mike River Talks Solo Artist Moves / The Trend
Singer Mike River, formally of Mindless Behavior, talks new music, solo career, transitioning from boy band stardom, growing up in a musical family, and musical influences.
