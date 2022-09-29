Thursday, September 29, 2022
Suspects Arrested in Million Dollar Robbery of Brooklyn Pastor and His Wife

By Ny MaGee
Lamor Whitehead robbed at gunpoint
Lamor Whitehead and his wife / Instagram

*The two men who allegedly robbed a Brooklyn bishop of over $1 million in jewelry during his Sunday service have been arrested.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife were robbed of their lavish jewels in July while he was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow church, CNN reported. Three armed thieves entered the church and removed the jewelry the pastor and his wife were wearing.

In video of the robbery, Whitehead is heard saying “All right, all right, all right,” as the thieves enter the building. The pastor then raises his hands before laying on the floor. After the robbery, the thieves reportedly fled in a white Mercedes-Benz

Two months after the incident, the suspects, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack, have been arrested and charged with the armed robbery. The pair, along with an unnamed co-conspirator who remains at large, could face life in prison if convicted, Complex reports.

READ MORE:  Embattled and Robbed Pastor Lamor Whitehead Speaks His Truth: ‘I’m a Victim, Not a Villain’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

“As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process,” said United States Attorney Peace. “I commend the Special Agents and Detectives for their outstanding efforts in identifying the perpetrators who committed a crime that shocks the conscience for its brazenness. This Office will always work with our law enforcement partners to protect our houses of worship, prosecute those who engage in gun violence and and ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

Anderson and Pollack reportedly have previous run-ins with the law. Anderson was arrested in July 2020 for domestic-violence assault, and in 2016, Pollack was sentenced to five years in prison for two counts of robbery, per Complex.

After the robbery at his church, Whitehead said pastors should be allowed to arm themselves while in the pulpit, SandraRose reported.

“Took off my bishop’s ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe, and he start tapping my neck to see if (there was) anything else — so that means they knew, they watched and they knew that I have other jewelry,” Whitehead previously said of the robbery incident. 

“My church is traumatized,” Whitehead added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

