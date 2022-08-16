More on the Death of Comedian Teddy Ray Who Died At 32 | VIDEO

*Over the weekend we shared that actor and comedian Teddy Ray had sadly passed away. At the time, Ray’s cause of death had not been revealed. Ray, was 32 and known for his skits and sketches on Comedy Central, All Def Digital and MTV’s Wild ’N Out.’

It is now being reported that Ray died in an apparent drowning. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to a call on Friday morning (August 12) around 10 AM PST.

They arrived to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, where a maintenance worker claimed to have found a man floating in the swimming pool.

When cops arrived, they discovered Ray dead in the pool. At the moment, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office officials say that there were no obvious signs of foul play. However, it is still unclear as to whose pool the comedian drowned in. #Socialites, let’s continue to send prayers to his loved ones.

The coroner adds that Ray lived in Gardena, CA — which is about 2 1/2 hours away from the desert home he died at. Meanwhile, investigators say that they are still waiting for Ray’s autopsy, before officially determining his cause of death.

His last Instagram post came two weeks ago to mark his birthday. It pictures a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a sedan, along with the comments: “Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot … sun.”

Quinta Brunson, the creator of ABC’s hit comedy “Abbott Elementary,” late Friday added a comment to his post: “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.”

A talented performer who burst on the comedy scene about a decade ago, Ray was featured in YouTube videos and in stand-up acts around the country, including in L.A. and Washington, D.C. He first gained prominence through Russell Simmons’ platform, All Def Digital, and several of his sketches went viral, inspiring popular memes, reports the LA Times.

Ray was also featured in the eighth season of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and HBO Max’s “Pause With Sam Jay.”