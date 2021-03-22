Monday, March 22, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Government

51st State? Hearing on D.C. Statehood Bill to Start Monday (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

 

*All eyes will be on Capitol Hill Monday as the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on the District of Columbia statehood bill.

The bill filed is identical to the one filed in the previous Congress that passed the House but was not voted on in the then-GOP controlled Senate. This time, D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has more co-sponsors than any other previously filed D.C. statehood bill. It’s also gaining popularity among Americans.

“These hearings are telling the American people what they don’t know. The more they find out what they don’t know, the more they come toward statehood. Our goal is to raise that 54 percent even higher after this hearing,” said Holmes Norton.

What she thinks folks are just now finding out is that D.C. residents pay more per capita to the federal government than any other state and the fact that D.C. has more residents than Vermont and Wyoming, yet it does not get a vote in Congress, even on matters that only affect the District, said Norton. Thus – taxation without representation.

If D.C. becomes a state, a 51st star getting added to the American flag as what was done to a number of flags the Bowser administration placed along Black Lives Matter Plaza and Pennsylvania Avenue, won’t be the only change.

“Our whole legislature is going to change. We’re going to be able to control our criminal justice system, so what is that going to look like?” said

Oye Owolewa. “We’re also going to have to change our infrastructure, how our laws, our council’s going to change, so so many different things. We’re also going to get a governor.”

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen is pushing for residents to use noisemakers to “show off your D.C. pride” at 8:30 am ahead of the hearing.

Below, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton spoke about the importance of D.C. statehood Friday (Mar 19) on MSNBC.

Previous articleLarry Buford Movie Review: ‘One Night in Miami’
Next articleErica Campbell & Roland Martin to Host URBAN ONE HONORS
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO