*“I wanted the world to hear me,” said Renaissance man Ernest Gonder about his new single “For His Glory” (Devine Jamz Gospel) from an upcoming EP release. “That was my focus…but God did not allow it. Musicians didn’t work out. The studio had technical issues. I caught Corona and had pneumonia in both lungs. I heard the doctors say I wouldn’t be singing again. I said, ‘God, I hear you.’ I went back into the studio and all went well because this time it was for God’s glory.”

I call Ernest a Renaissance man because he does it all; he is a passionate Gospel singer/songwriter; a passionate Senior Pastor; a very talented musician, and a Lieutenant in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He is a hero on several fronts and I felt honored to have interview time with him to talk about his musical ministry.

The “For His Glory” single was written by Kendall Hunter.

“I can’t wait for Thanksgiving, I have a video coming out, it’s a music video for the song,” said Pastor Gonder (watch it below).

On the “For His Glory” single, he shows us that God has the final say-so and when you listen to Ernest’s vocal delivery after doctors said he wouldn’t be singing again – its evident. It has been shown through my own family experiences that when man or doctors say no, God can turn it around and say “yes.”

“It’s about people going through abusive relationships and experiencing death,” Lt. Gonder pointed out about the “For His Glory” music video. “I wasn’t the writer of the song. Kendall Hunter was the writer of the song. I had just got the ‘call’ to minister through music. I relinquished my church to another Pastor – I’m Associate Pastor now. And in 2019 I went to record it and it didn’t work out.”

We now know why and that evidentially it did work out for him in the studio when Ernest Gonder’s mind went from his glory to God’s glory.

On being the ultimate symbol of a man in service to his community Ernest said, “It’s one of the reasons I’m in law enforcement and ministry (he likes to serve). And with my family, I’m happy and fulfilled.”

On being a law enforcement officer he said,” I’m able to empathize with what most people are going through. I’ve been in it and through it with them. Being a victim or being in need – I’m able to understand and sympathize.”

That empathy translates through his vocal performances, and his song choice and content. His empathy is evident when you hear his new single “For His Glory.” www.EGonderMusic.com www.DevineJamz.net/artist/ernest-gonder/

