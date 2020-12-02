Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor Ernest Gonder Releases New Single ‘For His Glory’ on Devine Jamz
*“I wanted the world to hear me,” said Renaissance man Ernest Gonder about his new single “For His Glory” (Devine Jamz Gospel) from an upcoming EP release. “That was my focus…but God did not allow it. Musicians didn’t work out. The studio had technical issues. I caught Corona and had pneumonia in both lungs. I heard the doctors say I wouldn’t be singing again. I said, ‘God, I hear you.’ I went back into the studio and all went well because this time it was for God’s glory.”
I call Ernest a Renaissance man because he does it all; he is a passionate Gospel singer/songwriter; a passionate Senior Pastor; a very talented musician, and a Lieutenant in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He is a hero on several fronts and I felt honored to have interview time with him to talk about his musical ministry.
The “For His Glory” single was written by Kendall Hunter.
“I can’t wait for Thanksgiving, I have a video coming out, it’s a music video for the song,” said Pastor Gonder (watch it below).
On the “For His Glory” single, he shows us that God has the final say-so and when you listen to Ernest’s vocal delivery after doctors said he wouldn’t be singing again – its evident. It has been shown through my own family experiences that when man or doctors say no, God can turn it around and say “yes.”
“It’s about people going through abusive relationships and experiencing death,” Lt. Gonder pointed out about the “For His Glory” music video. “I wasn’t the writer of the song. Kendall Hunter was the writer of the song. I had just got the ‘call’ to minister through music. I relinquished my church to another Pastor – I’m Associate Pastor now. And in 2019 I went to record it and it didn’t work out.”
We now know why and that evidentially it did work out for him in the studio when Ernest Gonder’s mind went from his glory to God’s glory.
On being the ultimate symbol of a man in service to his community Ernest said, “It’s one of the reasons I’m in law enforcement and ministry (he likes to serve). And with my family, I’m happy and fulfilled.”
On being a law enforcement officer he said,” I’m able to empathize with what most people are going through. I’ve been in it and through it with them. Being a victim or being in need – I’m able to understand and sympathize.”
That empathy translates through his vocal performances, and his song choice and content. His empathy is evident when you hear his new single “For His Glory.” www.EGonderMusic.com www.DevineJamz.net/artist/ernest-gonder/
Jeannie Mai (‘The Real’) Shares Struggle to Get Healthy Again / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Dec. 2, on “The Real,” co-host Jeannie Mai shares her struggle to get healthy and strong again after her recently illness and surgery. She encourages everyone to find like-minded people to exercise with (from a safe distance) and to find ways to support each other through the pandemic.
Jeannie Reveals Her Struggle To Get Healthy And Strong Again
Jeannie Mai: I remember when we were shooting at the studio and Adrienne, you were getting your workout planned there too – I was so gung-ho, and I never thought about just that blessing –
Adrienne Houghton: Focused.
Jeannie: – of the gym being available. And after, honestly, Dancing With The Stars got me pretty thin, no gyms being available to gain the weight – I had worked so hard. I worked for two years to put on that 20 pounds.
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh wow.
Jeannie: And after I got sick – I lay on the couch for three weeks, did not have any solid foods… Guys, my mom saw me change and took a picture of my back without me knowing, and took a picture of my body, because she, she thought that I had – she thought there was something wrong, that I was depressed. And she sat me down and said, “What happened to you? You look so weak here.” And I’m like, “Oh my God.” I hadn’t even realized that – not being able to go to the gym, not being able to eat – I had lost so much weight that my mom – I’ve been wearing baggy things like this [INDICATES HER OUTFIT], but my mom had noticed it. I got so depressed, you guys. I was actually going to show you a picture here. But I looked at it when I opened it up to send to [Senior Producer] Donia [Dupervil], and I was like, “This is…” It just looks… It’s not what I look like, and it’s not, like, I’m not proud of how I look and how I feel. Not because of being skinny, but because of feeling weak and feeling unable to do something. So I can imagine for people who struggle with some type of… any other… any other… just, supplement we need to feel healthy or to feel vigorous in life. It is something that can plunge you into depression. So, I am starting to try to work out with my mom. My mom is actually going to be out here walking around with me, ‘cause I slowly have to find ways to just build that weight gain. I’m going to plank with my friend Garcelle, ‘cause she’s going to call me and we’re going to figure out how to plank together…
[Garcelle laughs]
Jeannie: But I encourage you guys – find other like-minded people to do this with, ‘cause you cannot let this – this pandemic cannot get us down. We have each other! And even if we’re from a distance, we can find ways to support each other through this.
Sasha Obama Lip Syncs Explicit Song with Friends in Viral TikTok Video
*Sasha Obama appears in a new TikTok video alongside six friends, who are all singing and dancing to Popp Hunna’s song Adderall (Corvette Corvette).
The clip was deleted shortly after being posted, but not before it was downloaded by many users. Catch it while can via the clip above.
Many people praised the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama for living her best life.
“Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal-looking friends, and is simply. We’re good over here,” one person wrote.
Sasha Obama and friends living life large. pic.twitter.com/egeAcMWYNR
— Mark (@Cloudx2o) December 2, 2020
Author/activist Ariaa Jaeger noted that Sasha was “doing the lord’s work teaching teaching white kids rhythm.”
The video has racked up millions of views on social media, with many users slamming Sasha and her friends for not wearing masks and socially-distancing in the video. It’s not known when it was recorded.
Sasha recently went viral after appearing in another TikTok video showing her lip-syncing the N-word. The video was later removed and the account was deleted.
It appears the former first daughter nor her older sister Malia have accounts on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Only their famous parents have verified social media accounts.
A Twitter user wrote: “I well up with pride when I see Sasha Obama’s TikToks. I hope that her parents feel the same. She is glowing.”
Another added “this is legit the most white people I seen Sasha Obama around outside of WH events.”
A third posted, “Sasha “looks happy, “has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful. We’re good over here.”
‘Blackish’ Star Miles Brown Releases Video for ‘Kid’ from Debut Album ‘We The Future’ (Watch)
*”Blackish” star Miles Brown released a new music video for “KID” featuring hip hop legend Slick Rick and singer/songwriter Angelo Arce today. The song appears on Miles’ debut hip hop album “We the Future,” out now via Acme Music Co.
On the fun and upbeat bop, which is accompanied by a playfully animated video, Miles rhymes about wanting to stay a kid and enjoy every minute of his childhood.
Miles recent stopped by The Tamron Hall show to perform “We the Future Rmx.”
Rooted in his desire to champion positivity, family ties, strong mental health, equality, and the fight against racial injustice, We the Future – produced by Madlib, Mic Checkmate, and Deliv – calls out to the next generation of leaders to recognize and own their strength and budding authority. The album features an eclectic roster of guest artists including NBA All-Star and rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A..; singer, songwriter and record producer Jidenna; legendary songwriter Seidah Garrett, as well as Miles’ rapper father WildChild of Lootpack. The album also features shout-outs from artists including Redman, Method Man, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Flava Flav, Post Malone, and Macklemore who show love on the track “Feeling Inspired.”
Watch the animated video for “Kid” and his “Tamron Hall” performance below:
