Joe Biden to Reverse Several Trump Policies During First 100 Days in Office



*President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to make vast changes to many Trump policies during his first 100 days in office.

Biden will first tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and establish a coronavirus task force. Additionally, his administration intends to rejoin the Paris climate accord, according to The New York Times.

Biden also plans to walkback Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Under a Biden administration, “the relationship will be completely reset,” says Rifat Atun, a professor of global health systems at Harvard University.

Here’s more from Complex:

Biden also plans to repeal the ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries, and reinstate DACA. But in order to carry out these actions, he might have to rely on executive orders more than he hoped; and a narrowly divided Congress could impede his ability to take broad legislative actions on immigration and more.

While the Democrats have a slim majority in the House, the majority in the Senate remains undecided. The final makeup of the Senate will only be determined on Jan. 5 when two runoff elections are held in Georgia. Democrats will have to win both races to control the Senate, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. The Republicans would preserve their majority by winning at least one seat.

“The policy team, the transition policy teams, are focusing now very much on executive power,” an anonymous Biden ally told The Post. “I expect that to be freely used in a Biden administration at this point, if the Senate becomes a roadblock.”

Biden has made clear that he intends to repeal the Republican-passed tax cuts from 2017, which the Republican-controlled Senate could oppose.

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) told The Post that Biden intends: “Get us out of this pandemic that’s been made far worse by Trump’s bungled mishandling of it, rebuild our economy in a way that’s more sustainable and more inclusive, and deal with division and inequality.”