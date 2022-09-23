Friday, September 23, 2022
Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Ime Udoka Controversy, Slams the Celtics | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for having a consensual, intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the team’s staff. 

Smith reacted to the situation during an ESPN broadcast on Thursday’s First Take, noting that there are plenty of white men in professional sports doing the same thing but the media is not talking about it. 

“Because I got news for you, America. There’s plenty of white folks in professional sports that’s doing their thing. And I say that not complimentarily,” Smith said in the Twitter clip below. “I don’t see the information out about them. Why we talking about this now?”

We reported previously that Udoka’s sexual relationship with this woman is considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines. As such, the Boston Celtics have suspended him for the 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday night, ESPN reports

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, per the outlet.  “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Smith called out the Celtics organization for its “sleazy” handling of this situation.

“What I will say is this, and this is a message to the Boston Celtics, I got a problem with you as an organization … If you’re not going to fire him, why the hell do we even know about this story?” He said. “Nobody’s bringing that up. I’m going to bring it up. What the hell are you telling us for?”

Elsewhere, Smith said, “I don’t see nothing being out and disseminated to the masses with these white dudes that’s doing this stuff,” Smith said. “I know plenty of white dudes that was screwing around while they’re executives or coaches or anything like that. … I know plenty! I’ve never seen this publicized.”

Meanwhile, Black Twitter is outraged that Udoka cheated on his longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, actress Nia Long.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

