Clubhouse Sued Over Trademark Infringement by Sports Networking Site

*The Clubhouse audio app is being sued for trademark infringement by an Arizona company running “TheClubhouse.”

Alpha Exploration Co., which launched Clubhouse, reportedly hasn’t trademarked the name, and the complaint seeks to prohibit the company from using the name for its app.

“It is interesting that Clubhouse, a company valued at $4 billion, has no registered trademark and appears not to have even applied for registration in the US,” said Christine Haight Farley, a professor at American University Washington College of Law, as reported by MSN.

Met this crew in @Clubhouse 13 months ago, spending hours together in the app every night, becoming besties along the way. We finally all met up yesterday and now everyone knows how short I am! pic.twitter.com/3xbeQHSmz6 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) May 16, 2021

In the complaint, SBS Consulting Group argues that the Clubhouse developers infringed on the trademark it received for “TheClubhouse,” which is a networking site for sports business professionals. The sports consulting firm’s website boasts more than a hundred clients at the NBA, MLB, NHL, and other pro sports leagues.

The complaint included screenshots of the Clubhouse app, which had rooms titled “Pro Sports Network” and “Sports Biz Professionals.”

“Included in AEC’s ‘CLUBHOUSE’ topics of interests and clubs are a variety of networking, career growth, and sports business categories selections,” the complaint said.

The complaint seeks a trial, damages and wants Alpha Exploration Co. to cease using the Clubhouse name for its app.

In related news, Clubhouse recently announced that the app is no longer available for iPhones only. Android users in the U.S. can download the app starting immediately.

The app release comes after iPhone downloads took a dip down in April. Android users can download the app but they still need an invite to access it, TheWrap reports.

Clubhouse lets users listen into conversations as they’re happening live.

“As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, we will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends,” the company said in a press release.