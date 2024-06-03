Nigeria’s First Lady Clarifies Misleading Reports Regarding Her Remarks on Meghan Markle’s Attire

*Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has clarified her comments about Meghan Markle’s visit to the country after media outlets falsely reported that she criticized the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe.

In a statement to AFP Fact Check, the First Lady’s office stated: “She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing,” the office explained, per People Magazine.

In her original remarks, it was evident that Tinubu was not calling out Markle’s wardrobe, but once the mainstream media twisted her remarks in their ongoing attacks on Meghan, Black outlets ran with the bamboozle, too, prompting Tinubu to issue a response.

As we reported earlier, the First Lady mentioned Meghan Markle during a speech in which she criticized scantily-clan American celebrities.

Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Nigeria in May to speak about mental health awareness and promote the Invictus Games. During the visit, the Duchess highlighted her Nigerian heritage, disclosing that, based on a DNA test, she is 43% Nigerian, per New York Post.

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with [us]. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are,” Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, said during her speech. She also urged Nigerian women to be confident in their beauty and identity.

“They’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are,” she said. “We are fashionable, we see what is going on.”

Tinubu comments were part of a speech in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s administration. According to The Post, she encouraged young people to dress modestly and reject the revealing styles popularized by US celebrities.

“We have to salvage our children,” Tinubu stated. “We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.”

She continued, “Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”

According to Tinubu’s office, her original remarks were not about Markle’s attire but her attempt to connect with her Nigerian roots. Watch her speech in the X/Twitter clip below

“We don’t accept nakedness in our culture.”

The First Lady of Nigeria Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, publicly criticized Meghan Markle for her attire and behavior during a visit to Nigeria, calling her out for disrespecting Nigerian culture. This incident sparked widespread discussion and… pic.twitter.com/MsKEubi5r0 — CR (@CarmenInUSA) May 25, 2024

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nigeria’s First Lady Criticizes US Celebs’ ‘Nakedness’ After Meghan Markle Visit | WATCH

