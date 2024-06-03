Monday, June 3, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Nigeria’s First Lady Clarifies Misleading Reports Regarding Her Remarks on Meghan Markle’s Attire
By Ny MaGee
0
Prince Harry - Meghan Markle (Netflix)
Prince Harry – Meghan Markle (Netflix)

*Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has clarified her comments about Meghan Markle’s visit to the country after media outlets falsely reported that she criticized the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe.

In a statement to AFP Fact Check, the First Lady’s office stated: “She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing,” the office explained, per People Magazine.

In her original remarks, it was evident that Tinubu was not calling out Markle’s wardrobe, but once the mainstream media twisted her remarks in their ongoing attacks on Meghan, Black outlets ran with the bamboozle, too, prompting Tinubu to issue a response. 

As we reported earlier, the First Lady mentioned Meghan Markle during a speech in which she criticized scantily-clan American celebrities.

Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Nigeria in May to speak about mental health awareness and promote the Invictus Games. During the visit, the Duchess highlighted her Nigerian heritage, disclosing that, based on a DNA test, she is 43% Nigerian, per New York Post.

Bare-armed Meghan Markle and Harry in Nigeria - Getty
Bare-armed Meghan Markle and Harry in Nigeria – Getty

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with [us]. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are,” Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, said during her speech. She also urged Nigerian women to be confident in their beauty and identity.

“They’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are,” she said. “We are fashionable, we see what is going on.”

Tinubu comments were part of a speech in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s administration. According to The Post, she encouraged young people to dress modestly and reject the revealing styles popularized by US celebrities.

“We have to salvage our children,” Tinubu stated. “We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.”

She continued, “Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”

According to Tinubu’s office, her original remarks were not about Markle’s attire but her attempt to connect with her Nigerian roots. Watch her speech in the X/Twitter clip below

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nigeria’s First Lady Criticizes US Celebs’ ‘Nakedness’ After Meghan Markle Visit | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Panera’s ‘Charged Lemonade’ Blamed for Teen’s Near-Fatal Heart Attack
Next article
Eminem Faces Backlash for Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting in New Track ‘Houdini’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming