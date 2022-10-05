‘Waka & Tammy’ Exclusive Clip: Charlie Tries to Socialize More | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s season finale episode of WE tv’s “What The Flocka: Waka & Tammy,” set to air Thursday (Oct. 6) at 9pm ET/PT.

This season on “Waka & Tammy,” the former couple have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes, per press release.

In our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Charlie has a girl’s day with her friends but ends up mostly venting about her parents. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tammy takes the girls to New Orleans. Waka and Tammy call it quits, and Charlie finds her calling.

Here’s more about Season 3 of “Waka & Tammy” via the network’s press release:

Everyone’s favorite hip-hop power couple Waka and Tammy are back, navigating divorce, co-parenting and new life changes this season on “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.”

Tune in to the final episode of the season when “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” airs Thursday night on WE tv.