‘Waka & Tammy’ Exclusive Clip: Charlie Tries to Socialize More | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Tammy and Waka Flocka
*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s season finale episode of WE tv’s “What The Flocka: Waka & Tammy,” set to air Thursday (Oct. 6) at 9pm ET/PT.

This season on “Waka & Tammy,” the former couple have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes, per press release. 

In our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, Charlie has a girl’s day with her friends but ends up mostly venting about her parents. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tammy takes the girls to New Orleans. Waka and Tammy call it quits, and Charlie finds her calling.

READ MORE: ‘Waka & Tammy’ Exclusive Clip: Tammy Accidentally Gets a Therapy Session | Watch

Here’s more about Season 3 of “Waka & Tammy” via the network’s press release: 

Everyone’s favorite hip-hop power couple Waka and Tammy are back, navigating divorce, co-parenting and new life changes this season on “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.”

Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other, in season 3. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes. 

Tune in to the final episode of the season when “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” airs Thursday night on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

