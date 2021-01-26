Master P Teams with Former Tesla Engineer to Create Supercar

*Master P has announced his partnership with former Tesla engineer Richard Patterson to develop supercars called Trion Supercars.

In an Instagram post, P wrote: “#RichardPatterson CEO of Trion, the first black-owned supercar manufacturer in America. He is a former engineer at Tesla, designing the Model S from scratch. He also designed the landing gear on the Boeing 777 and the folding seats system in the Dodge Minivan.”

The hip-hop star continued, “Mr. Patterson has went on to create his own supercar the Nemesis RR, adding diversity in the automotive industry and empowering a culture of dreamers… In addition to the Nemesis RR models, Trion Supercars is currently in the process of creating affordable luxury suvs and cars for the masses. www.TrionSuperCars.com.”

With the company, P could become the first Black-owned supercar manufacturer in the U.S. He called Patterson a “genius” in a statement, per HotNewHipHop.

“He has created the blueprint for the next era of supercars. It’s time for us to change the narrative for our culture by offering economic empowerment with this partnership…The Nemesis RR is about the superb performance, head-turning appearance, and technical innovation that creates the blueprint for the next era of supercars,” said the music mogul and entrepreneur.

