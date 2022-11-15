GloRilla Opens Up About Detoxing from Men, Having an Abortion | Video

*Rising rapper GloRilla is speaking out about her overnight success with her hit song “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” which reportedly led to a half-a-million dollar deal with Yo Gotti’s label.

Speaking recently on The Angie Martinez Show, GloRilla also got candid about why she decided to detox from men and her decision to have an abortion. The artist said she and her friend decided to do a social media cleanse earlier this year that lasted from March to May.

“We was going through something like we can’t go into 2022 the same way we was last year, you know it was, just had a lot going on…we had to get our life together, we was like ‘we can’t keep living like this’ we was like ok we gon go on a cleanse, we aint gon talk to no dudes cause I felt like that was a distraction, no partying, going out you know like saving money and exercising,” GloRilla said, as reported by Urban Islandz.

“I had just really got out of a breakup and I already said this in the preview of my song…I had just had an abortion and so I’m like you know I gotta cleanse cause I didn’t feel the same after that. I had mental changes so I’m like no more dudes, we gon just cleanse…I was really really going through something,” she explained.

The rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, said during her 60-day cleanse her debut single blew up and led to a record label deal.

“I most definitely feel it would work if you cut off what you know is holding you back, no matter how much you like it, you gotta cut it off and focus on yourself, something gon change,” she said about the cleanse.

GloRilla landed a deal with Gotti within days after “F.N.F” was released.

“Everything was just happening so fast,” she shared with Angie. “He’s super involved in my career. That’s one thing that I respect about him like he really in tuned with what I got going on like he prolly work harder than than I do. The CMG team, the Interscope team they all work so hard and they be working the hell out of me too but it’s like they work really hard too,” Glo said.

Watch her full conversation with Angie below.