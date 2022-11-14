Monday, November 14, 2022
NY Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Could be Next Speaker of the House … IF Dems Win

By Ny MaGee
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

*New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is said to be next line to fill Nancy Pelosi’s seat when she steps down as Speaker of the House.

Pelosi has led House Democrats for 19 years and represented California’s 12th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since 1987, per Moguldom. On Nov. 8, Jeffries, 52, was re-elected to the U.S. House in New York’s 8th Congressional District. 

Moguldom writes, “Pelosi has previously pledged to withdraw from the party’s top at the end of this term, The Hill reported. This would make room for younger lawmakers, like Jeffries, who is 52, to step into leadership roles.” Pelosi is among the oldest seated politicians at age 82.

Many wonder if Jeffries will push for reparations if he receives the seat. In 2020, he spoke about the issue with the Brookings Institution, as reported by Moguldom. 

READ MORE: Roberta Flack Diagnosed with ALS – But it’s NOT Stopping the 85-Yr-Old Icon!

“African Americans were largely carved out of the New Deal. So, you had the Depression and a response to it, but a response to it that only applied to some Americans, not all Americans in certain instances,” said Rep. Jeffries.

Despite his statement, Jeffries did not provide any details about what he would do in support of reparations. Additionally, he has not mentioned what he can do to promote the Black agenda.

Meanwhile, Politico reports that a secret meeting held in the Capitol on Sept. 1 between Jeffries and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina put Jeffries at the head of the race to replace Pelosi as House Speaker. 

“There’s nothing I would ever do to impede the progress of our up-and-coming young Democrats and I see him as an up-and-coming young Democrat,” Clyburn told Politico. “He knows that, I didn’t have to tell him that — but I did.”

The outlet reports that Jeffries has the support of several colleagues, including Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri who said Jeffries “brings old-school political acumen with an ability to relate to younger people.”

Pelosi reportedly intends to withdraw as House Speaker at the end of this term, The Hill reports. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

