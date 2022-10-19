GloRilla and Producer Hitkidd Spar Online Over ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ Track

*GloRilla says she has not made a single dime from her smash single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Meanwhile, Hitkidd, the producer of the track, claims he is involved in a contract dispute over ownership of the hit song.”

“So basically these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘FNF’ because they want to OWN the song, BUT they want to own the song to put it on this EP which both parties knew,” Hitkidd tweeted on Sunday without mentioned the rising rap star or her team.

GloRilla and Hitkidd have been going back and forth on social media regarding the track, XXL reports.

OTHER NEWS: Christina Milian and Cast of ‘Step Up’ Talk Season 3 on Starz | Watch EUR Exclusive

“So tell me how you gone PUT ‘FNF’ in your contract without telling me, AFTER I told you & your MANAGER [every day] that we [were] in LA with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘FNF’ so watch out,” Hitkidd continued, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

“I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me,” he tweeted.

GloRilla, who is signed Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, responded on social media, writing that Hitkidd, “signed the song away the first week” without her knowledge.

“Nigga done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows),” she wrote on her personal Facebook page.

“But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder. I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this, I still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together, even doe he been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat’s another story for another day,” she continued.

“I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could’ve been came out about the snake shit he been doing to me,” GloRilla wrote.

Hitkidd and GloRilla reportedly deleted their posts.