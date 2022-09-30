LA Afrobeats Block Party: Jollof Cook-off & Music Festival October 22 in Southern Los Angeles

*Discover the buzz and celebrate in swarms throughout the rich, diverse, and worldwide African diaspora deep in the heart of Southern Los Angeles with Afrobeats Block Party: Jollof Cook-off & Music Festival!

A proud ally of major brands such as South African Airways, StateFarm, WorldRemit, and the United States Census Bureau, Afropolitan Cities is spearheading this movement. With its roots dating back to 2013 in Washington D.C., it saw the need for the rest of the world to truly understand African heritage and went on a steady mission to educate and cultivate an elevated perception of the culture.

Through its series of successful events, programs, and initiatives, it has branched out to become an organization like no other and is continuously evolving into the central platform that bridges the gap on a global scale.

Afropolitan Cities is your go-to cultural curator, with an expanding portfolio of ways to connect with the African culture – and events are foundational pillars of its efforts.

LA Afrobeats is the flagship Los Angeles event of Afropolitan Cities that will provide easy access to African heritage for thousands of attendees in the sprawling 20,000 sq. ft. grounds of SoLa Beehive.

Featuring a bragging rights-driven Jollof cook-off between several West African countries, an energetic outdoor street party dance-a-thon with the best Afrobeats DJs, and a massive collection of other thrilling attractions to complete your experience, this will absolutely be an outstanding festival for the books.

Fitting with the theme of solidarity, Jollof is a unifying dish across the South of the Sahara and along the coast of West Africa that always consists of these three ingredients: rice, tomato stew, and seasoning. So, who’s got the Jollof to rule them all?

What better way to find out than to “mix it up” into a unique recipe that combines an explosion of flavors and the satisfying taste of African Pop Music: Afrobeats

Don’t miss out on discovering what the buzz is all about – come Saturday, October 22nd, it’s time to converge with culture and celebrate the booming African diaspora with LA Afrobeats Block Party!

