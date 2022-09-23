Friday, September 23, 2022
‘Get Help!’ Woman Says Brother is Seriously Ill in Alabama Prison – Photo Shows His Emaciated Condition

By Fisher Jack
Kastellio Vaughan via Kassie Vaughan
*Family members of Kastellio Vaughan are pleading for help after receiving photos that appear to show him malnourished, and in dire need of medical attention while in an Alabama state prison.

#KassieVaughan took to Facebook begging for a welfare check and medical intervention for her brother after sharing disturbing images of him, which she says were taken inside Elmore Correctional Facility. She says that the facility has repeatedly hung up on her when she calls for information, she claims that they even removed her from his contact and visitation list.

The now-viral post comes days after the same facility had to place corrections officer, #EllWhite, on leave following the release of a video that shows him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has since shared an update to @advancelocalsmo on Kastellio’s condition via email. “He is assigned to Elmore Correctional Facility (CF) but is currently housed at Staton Medical Observation Unit. ADOC’s Office of Health Services has fully investigated his situation from a clinical perspective, and he has been offered all necessary treatment for his condition. Also, he has been in touch with his family to update them on his situation.”

Wait. There’s more … via AL (Alabama).com

In case you’re wondering, Kastellio Vaughan is serving a 25-year sentence for Burglary.

Kassie Vaughan says she last visited her brother on July 24, and he was in good condition. On Wednesday (09/21/22), she said she received the new photos with the message, “Get Help.”

She asked for her post to be shared and provided information for others to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections.

“As you can see in these photos, he is extremely malnourished. In these particular photos, he cannot walk nor stand. He is weak and vulnerable.”

“This is urgent, and I’m concerned and scared for my brother’s health,’’ she wrote.

Fisher Jack

