Friday, September 16, 2022
Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance Slay as ‘The Silent Twins’ | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
The Silent Sister

*We caught up with Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, stars of the phenomenal new film “The Silent Twins,” about twin sisters who only communicated with one another until one seemingly made the ultimate sacrifice.

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska, the film is based on the best-selling book “The Silent Twins,” which centers on identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were age 3 when they began to speak, oftentimes in their own language, only with each other. “As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives,” per press release.

“As they grew up, love, hate, and genius united to push them to the extreme margins of society and, following a five-week spree of vandalism and arson, the silent twins were sentenced to a grueling twelve-year detention in Broadmoor,” per Good Reads.

Watch the trailer for “The Silent Twins” below.

I got a chance to watch this amazing drama and Wright and Lawrance are simply brilliant as the sisters. I have long been fascinated by the tale of June and Jennifer and, like many, have wondered why did they stop speaking to everyone around them?

Check out what Wright and Lawrance had to say about that in my exclusive conservation with the pair below.

“The Silent Twins” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

