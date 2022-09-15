Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

LA Pawn Shops Told to Lookout for PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry

By Ny MaGee
0

PnB Rock shot dead
PnB Rock / TMZ

*The manhunt for PnB Rock’s killer continues as investigators have reportedly informed local pawn shops to be on the lookout for his jewelry.

We reported previously that Rock was shot multiple times at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located at Main and W. Manchester Avenue in South L.A. Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was gunned down while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. TMZ video shows him receiving aid while lying in a pool of blood.

Rock was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to reports, witnesses claim the shooter robbed PnB of his chain. The artist posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry earlier in the day, and the chain was reportedly snatched off his neck during the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect targeted the artist because of his social media posts. 

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they have “contacted numerous pawn shops in the area, asking them to alert cops if anyone tries to make a buck off the stolen pieces,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: South Los Angeles Civil Rights Leaders Call on City to Issue Reward for Killer of PnB Rock | VIDEO

PnB Rock - Getty
PnB Rock – Getty

“The theory is that the murderer would want to get rid of the jewelry quick … otherwise, it would directly link him to the crime,” per TMZ.

The entire crime was captured on blurry surveillance video inside the restaurant and the killer was wearing a mask.

We reported previously that a coalition of South Los Angeles civil rights leaders and activists are calling for the Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price and his colleagues to introduce a reward motion leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing PnB Rock.

“We can’t allow these types of crimes to continue with indifference as if this is normal and it’s nothing we can do about it. We can do something about it. We can cooperate with law enforcement and turn the killers in,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Previous articleBiden to Personally Meet with Griner and Whelan Families Friday | WATCH
Next articleAngela Simmons Opens Up About the Passing of Her Fiancé + Michelle Branch on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO