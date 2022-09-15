LA Pawn Shops Told to Lookout for PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry

*The manhunt for PnB Rock’s killer continues as investigators have reportedly informed local pawn shops to be on the lookout for his jewelry.

We reported previously that Rock was shot multiple times at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located at Main and W. Manchester Avenue in South L.A. Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was gunned down while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. TMZ video shows him receiving aid while lying in a pool of blood.

Rock was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to reports, witnesses claim the shooter robbed PnB of his chain. The artist posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry earlier in the day, and the chain was reportedly snatched off his neck during the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect targeted the artist because of his social media posts.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they have “contacted numerous pawn shops in the area, asking them to alert cops if anyone tries to make a buck off the stolen pieces,” the outlet writes.

READ MORE: South Los Angeles Civil Rights Leaders Call on City to Issue Reward for Killer of PnB Rock | VIDEO

“The theory is that the murderer would want to get rid of the jewelry quick … otherwise, it would directly link him to the crime,” per TMZ.

The entire crime was captured on blurry surveillance video inside the restaurant and the killer was wearing a mask.

We reported previously that a coalition of South Los Angeles civil rights leaders and activists are calling for the Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price and his colleagues to introduce a reward motion leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing PnB Rock.

“We can’t allow these types of crimes to continue with indifference as if this is normal and it’s nothing we can do about it. We can do something about it. We can cooperate with law enforcement and turn the killers in,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.