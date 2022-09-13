Trump, Obama Not Invited to Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

*Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama are not on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 19 funeral, according to reports.

The reason for this is because only current heads of state and their partners are invited, the Daily Beast reported.

We reported previously, via CNN, that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday (Sept. 8) at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, on the death of her father, King George VI. She oversaw the last throes of the British empire, weathered global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernized the monarchy.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors said they had become concerned about her health on Thursday.

Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandmother in a statement shared on his and Megan Markle’s Archewell Foundation website.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, said, PEOPLE reports. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’ “

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he concluded. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

King Charles III immediately became monarch upon the death of his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the King said in a statement, as reported by PEOPLE.

U.K. officials say space considerations are limited for the Queen’s state funeral next week. President Joe Biden and his wife are expected to join foreign heads of state and dignitaries for the homegoing event.

According to CNN, the Queen’s coffin is currently in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, and is expected to be moved to Westminster Hall this week where she will lie in state in the capital from Wednesday until Monday, September 19.

The Queen will be laid to rest within St. George’s Chapel.