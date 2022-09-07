Marriages Are Tested in Season 7 of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ | Watch Trailer

*Bravo has dropped the trailer for season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” which returns next month with a 75-minute premiere episode.

Former castmate Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who appeared on the show’s first two seasons, is returning to the series — joining regulars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, per PEOPLE. Charrisse will serve as an official friend of the show, along with Mia’s pal Jacqueline Blake.

Judging from the trailer, this new season will be packed with high drama as marriages and friendships are tested and cheating allegations create tension.

Watch the trailer below.

In the YouTube clip above, Bryant addresses rumors that she was making sexy time with Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas. Elsewhere in the trailer, Thomas appears at a dinner with the women who are screaming at each other over something to do with him.

As reported by Page Six, Bryant previously shut down rumors that she and Peter are boo’d up.

“No, it’s so not true,” Bryant told Fox 5 D.C. in May. “I know exactly where it came from but I won’t say. I’ll save that for the show and it’s so not true. And it’s actually hurtful to other people when people do things like this because I think Peter has a legitimate girlfriend.”

Bryant was married to Pastor Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009, with whom she shares three daughters. After they divorced due to the pastor’s infidelity, they rekindled their romance in 2019 before calling it quits again last year.

Thomas and Bailey’s appeared as a married couple on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” before they divorced in 2017 after seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, below is Bravo’s official descriptions for what fans can expect this season, per PEOPLE:

Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it’s bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver’s license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also “in these streets” dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife’s husband.

Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some “tweaks.” Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She’s looking for a new home for herself and her boys but with Michael’s help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged, and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now … everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is, as she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back-and-forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

Jacqueline Blake joins as a Friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.

Season 7 of ”The Real Housewives of Potomac” premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.