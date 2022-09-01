Friday, September 2, 2022
Newcomer Daniel Augustin Talks Role In HBO’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By L.Marie
Daniel Augustin on RAP SH!T
Daniel Augustin on ‘RAP SH!T’ / Credit: Instagram

*Issa Rae’s newest scripted series “Rap Sh!t” is a new fav among fans!

The show introduces us to Shawna, an aspiring rapper who’s trying to find her way through the music industry. She experiences a viral moment and gets a record deal but that is short-lived. Shawna considers herself more of a conscious rapper. She’s not trying to just rap about her sexuality she’s trying to bring something more profound to the table but it just isn’t working out for her.  

To make ends meet she works as a hotel receptionist alongside her friend Maurice. Maurice is that guy-friend that is a little annoying but is there for you and comes through when you need him. He’s got a side hustle and helps Shawna out when she’s in need of a few extra coins. Their relationship is platonic, as Shawna is in a long-distance relationship. If you have been watching the show you probably noticed a few moments between Shawna and Maurice and wondered if they would become more than friends.  

If you had that thought you realized later in the series that you were right! Maurice found himself outside of the friend zone with Shawana. I spoke with Daniel Augustin, who plays Daniel, about guys making their way out of the friend zone.

“From the friend zone to the endzone,” said Augustin jokingly. “I have been in the friend zone so much because I think I practice empathy. So, I think I’m easy to talk to.”

He also makes the point that guys have to remain that friend because that’s how the relationship started.

 

So will Shawna and Maurice remain friends? Fans will see how this relationship develops, either on tonight’s season finale or they may have to wait until season 2!  

The eighth (and last) episode of “Rap Shit” is NOW STREAMING on HBO Max.

