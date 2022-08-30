Tuesday, August 30, 2022
50 Cent Replaced T.I. with Method Man on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ After Fallout

By Ny MaGee
Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo
Michael Rainey and Gianni Paolo during Michael’s Rainey Party at 40 / 40 Club on May 13, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo are speaking out about the upcoming third season of “Power Book II: Ghost”.

During a recent discussion about the series, the pair revealed that rapper T.I was initially set to play the role of lawyer David Maclean but he was booted after a dispute with executive producer 50 Cent. Hip-Hop icon Method Man (Clifford Smith, Jr.) was given the role instead, The Jasmine Brand reports. 

“I heard T.I. was supposed to play Method Man’s character. And then, I don’t know if there was a beef or something happened but then he never wound up playing him and Method was Davis Maclean,” said Paolo. 

Rainey added, “Early in the production, like before we started filming, obviously. I don’t know what the case might have been.”

When asked by the interviewer if T.I would’ve played David Maclean better, Paolo and Rainey Jr. said “Nah!”

“Power Book II: Ghost Season 3” is set to debut this fall. The show centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) murder.

“Right now, he’s kind of fighting that choice to make,” Rainey Jr. said about his character in an interview with PopSugar. “Tariq doesn’t really know what he wants to do, as you saw in the finale . . . All the troubles he’s got going on and all the money he’s going to have to spend, who knows what he’s going to do? He might have to step one foot back into the game. It’s hard for Tariq right now. He’s in a very confusing predicament.”

On a recent episode of their podcast, “The Crew Has It,” Paolo and Rainey did not share a release date for the new season, but Rainey had this to say: “Yeah, we just got done filming season 3 that y’all have been asking for, so we can finally give you … not a date because we don’t know yet,” he said. “But now that we’re finished, that’s all we can tell you. Everything else is in the works. They’re coming in hot.”

