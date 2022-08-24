Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

*Kevin Hunter Jr. is not letting folks play with his name. Kevin, who is the son of Wendy Williams, is speaking out to deny claims that he made a big charge on his mother’s account before Wells Fargo froze it!
Sources close to the former daytime talk show host exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Kevin ran up $100K on her card just months before Wendy’s brokerage accounts with supposed millions of dollars were frozen in January.
“Kevin Jr. spent around $100,000 on Wendy’s personal America Express card. This was her own AmEx specifically,” the insider shared. “Kevin was demanding that Wendy’s advisor pay the bill- instead of Wendy,” the source claimed. It was said that Kevin was using a different card then the one her manager had access to.
Now, despite these claims, Kevin Jr. is making it clear that these reports are false while also defending his mother: “I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts.”
Recently, according to RadarOnline, Wendy’s lawyer LaShawn Thomas spoke out about the Wells Fargo battle. She said:
“There was never a conflict of interest. The judge and Wells Fargo did not want me on the case because I couldn’t be bought.”
She added: “I would never stand by and watch my Client be taken advantage of; so they did everything to get me out of the picture…including threatening to report me to the Florida Bar if I communicated with my client.”
“Their goal was to get Wendy back to New York to control her.”
As previously reported, Wendy is now being represented by a man named Will Selby and the two promise a forthcoming podcast.