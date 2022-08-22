Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

*In a shocking (and surprising) move, Nene Leakes has reportedly decided to end her long legal battle with Bravo.

As we previously reported, the reality star filed a discrimination lawsuit back in April against Bravo, other production companies involved, and even some execs including Andy Cohen.

The complaint alleged that Leakes complained for years about racist remarks from fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is white.

However, the suit contends, that Leakes was the only one to suffer consequences.

The lawsuit also alleged that Leakes’ complaints of racism led in part to her being forced off the show in 2020 before its 13th season.

“NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” the suit claimed. Leakes, real name Linnethia Monique Leakes, who spent seven seasons on the show between 2008 and 2020, also talked about her experience on Twitter in a series of posts.

Now, despite all of that, court documents obtained by @PEOPLE on Monday, indicated that the former reality star “dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice.”

“All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal,” the document reads. “No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

It was earlier this month that Leakes took to Twitter to seemingly blast Cohen and the network, claiming that “they” took job opportunities away from her.

“They stop every job opportunity that comes my way,” Leakes wrote before tweeting again, this time referencing a “he” that she says abused her and felt “threatened” by her success.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” she tweeted. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”