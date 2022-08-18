Thursday, August 18, 2022
Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*A rapper belonging to the Grammy-nominated group Nappy Roots was robbed, kidnapped, and shot this week following closing hours at a brewery he co-owns in Atlanta, according to an @11Alive report.

Police said the victim, Melvin Adams, also known by his rap name Scales, was at his #Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The other brewery owners are his crew members of the group Nappy Roots.

Reportedly, at least two suspects robbed a customer in the parking lot before they went into the brewery and forced Adams into his car at gunpoint.

Following the gunpoint attack, the suspects drove off with Adams and headed towards Hapeville, Georgia. Thankfully, Adams was able to escape but not before he was shot in the leg. Officers said they found his car on Oak Street in Hapeville.

Adams was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to other members of the group and police, who add that they’re searching for at least two suspects, according to the 11Alive report.

In a press release from the group, they added that Adams is ‘planning to get back to work as soon as possible.’ The release also said there was no damage to the brewery and funds were not successfully stolen from the establishment.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important,” said Skinny (William Hughes), a business partner in Atlantucky and fellow Nappy Roots member. “We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment.

From a negative standpoint, Hughes told reporters later on Thursday, that he felt the brewery’s position as one of the first Black-owned breweries made them a target. Adding to that thought, he gave his thoughts on Atlant’s increasing violence.

“I’m not going to say put down your guns because it’s getting crazy out here. I’m going to say as entrepreneurs and African Americans we’ve got to do better, we’ve got to support each other, we got to help out the community. We’re trying to provide services to the community and if there are those that want to take advantage of that, shame on them.”

