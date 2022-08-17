*Idris Elba’s daughter didn’t speak to him for weeks after he refused to cast her as his daughter in his new film “Beast.”

In the film, Elba plays a father of two teenage daughters (played by Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.

The actor revealed during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club that one of his on-screen daughters was almost played by his own offspring, 20-year-old Isan, who auditioned for the role, the Metro reports.

“Interestingly enough my daughter auditioned for this role, she wants to be an actress and she auditioned. It came down to chemistry in the end,” Elba told The Breakfast Club hosts.

READ MORE: Super Producer Will Packer Talks New ‘Beast’ Film Starring Idris Elba | Watch EUR Exclusive

“She was great but the relationship in the film and the relationship with me and my daughter was… the chemistry wasn’t right for a film, weirdly enough.”

Idris joked: “My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks but that’s cool.”

“Beast” producer Will Packer, who joined Elba for the interview, was the one who informed Isan that she did not get the role.

“I’ll give props to Idris because a lot of people, you talk about nepotism, two dads that want the best for their kids but are hard on them are Idris Elba and Ice Cube. They’re the real deal,” said Packer.

“Idris was like “listen, I want you to put her through the ropes, go in, give her a shot, audition.”

“He said at the end of the day we’re going to make the best decision for the movie. And she was very good, very close.”

Idris added: “She was very gracious about it, we got through that and I’m really proud of her to go through that and then not get the role but still come to the premiere.”

Watch his full conversation with The Breakfast Club via the YouTube player above.

“Beast” arrives in cinemas nationwide on August 19.