Ojai Playwrights Conference Returns with 25th ‘New Works’ Festival Aug 7-14

*The Ojai Playwrights Conference is announcing 11 playwrights for the 25th Anniversary New Works Festival taking place August 7-14, 2022, in Ojai, CA, marking a return to in-person workshops and live performances after two years of working online.

Playwrights and plays set to be part of the OPC New Works Festival include Vivian Barnes, “The Sensational Sea Mink-Ettes”; Bill Cain, “God’s Spies”; Jahna Ferron-Smith, “Running While Black”; Peter Kim George, “To Red Tendons”; Stephen Adly Guirgis, “Dog Day Afternoon”; Matthew Paul Olmos, “a home what howls (or the house what was ravine)”; Michael Shayan, “Avaaz”; Zakiya Young “Suburban Black Girl”; and Anna Ziegler, “The Janeiad.”

Playwrights will participate in play development workshops with actors, directors, dramaturges and OPC’s artistic staff, culminating in public presentations.

Writers in Residence Zora Howard and Lyndsey Bourne will take part in a non-public play development process.

OPC Artistic Director/Producer Robert Egan shared his thoughts about the coming events:

“It is with great anticipation that I look ahead to our 2022 New Works Festival in Ojai. To be back with our audience, with these visionary playwrights, will be both gratifying and inspiring.

Egan added: “It is our 25th Anniversary Season, and to assemble this group of veteran and emerging artists who passionately and eloquently address the great challenges of our world is a fitting end to my tenure as leader of OPC.”

Egan steps away from his leadership role at the end of 2022.

In addition to the New Works Festival plays, OPC is presenting special events at the Zalk Theater, including opening the Festival with “OPC25: The Legacy Continues” on August 7 at 7pm.

There’s also an OPC Artistic Intern Workshop Presentation on August 8 at 7pm and an OPC Youth Workshop Performance on August 10 at 7pm.

Festival passes are $300; individual event tickets are $30.

All tickets on sale now at: www.ojaiplays.org

source: Phyllis Moberly / Center Theatre Group