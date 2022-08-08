Monday, August 8, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFestivals
Entertainment

Ojai Playwrights Conference Returns with 25th ‘New Works’ Festival Aug 7-14

By Reese Shelton
0

The 2022 Ojai Playwrights Gala held at Center Theatre Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre on June 4, 2022, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Reza Allah-Bakhshi/Capture Imaging)
The 2022 Ojai Playwrights Gala held at Center Theatre Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre on June 4, 2022, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Reza Allah-Bakhshi/Capture Imaging)

*The Ojai Playwrights Conference is announcing 11 playwrights for the 25th Anniversary New Works Festival taking place August 7-14, 2022, in Ojai, CA, marking a return to in-person workshops and live performances after two years of working online.

Playwrights and plays set to be part of the OPC New Works Festival include Vivian Barnes, “The Sensational Sea Mink-Ettes”; Bill Cain, “God’s Spies”; Jahna Ferron-Smith, “Running While Black”; Peter Kim George, “To Red Tendons”; Stephen Adly Guirgis, “Dog Day Afternoon”; Matthew Paul Olmos, “a home what howls (or the house what was ravine)”; Michael Shayan, “Avaaz”; Zakiya Young “Suburban Black Girl”; and Anna Ziegler, “The Janeiad.”

Playwrights will participate in play development workshops with actors, directors, dramaturges and OPC’s artistic staff, culminating in public presentations.

Writers in Residence Zora Howard and Lyndsey Bourne will take part in a non-public play development process.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Split – It’s a NOPE on Getting Back with Kanye

The 2022 Ojai Playwrights Gala held at Center Theatre Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre on June 4, 2022, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Reza Allah-Bakhshi/Capture Imaging)
The 2022 Ojai Playwrights Gala held at Center Theatre Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre on June 4, 2022, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Reza Allah-Bakhshi/Capture Imaging)

OPC Artistic Director/Producer Robert Egan shared his thoughts about the coming events:

“It is with great anticipation that I look ahead to our 2022 New Works Festival in Ojai. To be back with our audience, with these visionary playwrights, will be both gratifying and inspiring.

Egan added: “It is our 25th Anniversary Season, and to assemble this group of veteran and emerging artists who passionately and eloquently address the great challenges of our world is a fitting end to my tenure as leader of OPC.”

Egan steps away from his leadership role at the end of 2022.

In addition to the New Works Festival plays, OPC is presenting special events at the Zalk Theater, including opening the Festival with “OPC25: The Legacy Continues” on August 7 at 7pm.

There’s also an OPC Artistic Intern Workshop Presentation on August 8 at 7pm and an OPC Youth Workshop Performance on August 10 at 7pm.

Festival passes are $300; individual event tickets are $30.

Egan steps away from his leadership role at the end of 2022.

In addition to the New Works Festival plays, OPC is presenting special events at the Zalk Theater, including opening the Festival with “OPC25: The Legacy Continues” on August 7 at 7pm.

There’s also an OPC Artistic Intern Workshop Presentation on August 8 at 7pm and an OPC Youth Workshop Performance on August 10 at 7pm.

All tickets on sale now at: www.ojaiplays.org
source: Phyllis Moberly / Center Theatre Group

Previous articlePhaedra Parks Finishing Up Self-Help Book Tackling ‘Depression’ Following Her ‘RHOA’ Exit | VIDEO
Next articleBlue Note Jazz Festival Merged Worlds of Hip-Hop, Jazz, Wine & Culture – Chaka Khan, Snoop Dog & More | PHOTOS
Reese Shelton

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO