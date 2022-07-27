Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Mero Calls Split From Desus ‘A Natural Progression’

By Ny MaGee
Desus & Mero canceled
Desus & Mero / Getty

*The Kid Mero is speaking out about parting ways with Desus Nice

Following Showtime’s announcement that the comedic duo’s show was coming to an end, Puck News reported that Desus and Mero’s creative partnership ended due to management disputes, per Complex

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” the premium cable network said in a statement last week. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23.”

The show’s official Twitter account also shared the news, saying “it’s been a good run.”

READ MORE: Awwww. Showtimes Announces ‘Desus & Mero’ is Coming to An End

News of the cancellation follows months of rumors that Desus and Mero (Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez) had a falling out. Sources close to the situation explained to Puck News that back in November, Showtime asked the duo’s manager, Victor Lopez, to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings.” The network accused Lopez of “asshole behavior” that included “bullying, screaming, and making people on the show feel bad.” 

Desus allegedly supported Showtime’s viewpoint on the situation, while Mero reportedly supported Lopez.

Mero is now offering a bit of insight into his and Desus’ break-up. 

“It’s just natural progression,” Mero explained to New York’s WFAN on Monday. “It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally. It’s like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, ‘Everything is finite.’ What’s the corny cliche? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it.”

Mero went on to suggest that the pair’s split was a mutual decision. 

“Everybody grows,” he said. “I’m sure D’s got his things that he wants to do. I got my things I want to do. And they’re very specific to us. We’ve been a duo for a long time. I love everything that he’s done. It’s just natural. I’ve got my life, my worldview, my things going on, and he’s got his. So it’s only right that, instead of just staying like, We’re only going to do this one thing, we explore. Let’s break out. Let’s see what we do as individuals, and then form like Voltron later on. Who knows?”

Speaking further about the split with fans on Twitch, Mero said, “I’ve been through worse. Does it hurt? Yeah. But, you know what? We’re coming right back.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

