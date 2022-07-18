Alfonso Ribeiro Tapped to Co-Host DWTS with Tyra Banks

*Alfonso Ribeiro is returning to “Dancing with the Stars” to serve as co-host alongside Tyra Banks.

Word on the street is that show producers are slowly pushing Banks out and paving the way for Ribeiro to take over. His return to DWTS comes eight years after he won the winning the Mirrorball Trophy, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Banks added, “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

JUST ANNOUNCED: @alfonso_ribeiro joins Tyra Banks to co-host the all-new season of @officialdwts— see the cast reveal exclusively on GMA, September 8.#DancingOnGMA#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Weo9ZWIWBw — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 14, 2022

Per the report, Ribeiro and Banks will be joined by returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

When the show returns in the fall, DWTS will debut exclusively on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada. ABC previously announced that the dance competition series received a two-year pickup for Seasons 31 and 32, making it the first live series to debut on the streaming app.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” said the network.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”