Ivana Trump: Donald Trump’s First Wife Has Died – She was 73

*Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President #DonaldTrump has died. She was 73. The businesswoman and fashion designer grew up under Communist rule in former Czechoslovakia.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the Trump family statement read. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Police reportedly responded to a call Thursday of a person in cardiac arrest on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Ivana married Donald Trump in 1977 and divorced in 1992. Together they share three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president shared on his Truth Social platform. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!