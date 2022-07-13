Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Casey White Charged With Murdering Alabama Corrections Officer Who Helped Him Escape Prison

By Ny MaGee
0

Casey White - Vicky White (US Marshals Dept)
Casey White – Vicky White (US Marshals Dept)

*Alabama prison inmate Casey White has been charged with the murder of the former corrections officer who helped him escape. 

We reported previously, via CNN, that Vicky White (no relation to Casey) died due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds in May. She was hospitalized after being taken into custody following a police chase in Indiana.

Casey and Vicky were taken into custody after a US Marshals task force member drove a vehicle into the Cadillac that Vicky White was driving in Evansville, ending the pair’s week and a half on the run. 

According to Complex, he was serving time at Lauderdale County Detention Center when he escaped and faced charges of attempted murder, carjacking, and home invasion while awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder. 

READ MORE: Vicky White: Corrections Officer who Escaped with Inmate is Dead from Gunshot Wounds | VIDEO

Vicky, who was an assistant director of corrections at the detention center, helped him escape prison and the two were on the run for less than two weeks before they were apprehended while driving in Indiana.

Casey was arrested while Vicky was found in the car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. 

“Y’all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” Casey allegedly told officers. The two were not married, according to reports. 

The coroner’s office determined Vicky died by suicide but Casey has been charged with first-degree murder for causing her death, per CNN. Casey has been charged with first-degree escape.

Previous articleHerschel Walker’s Latest Mind Boggling Comments Prove He’s NOT Ready … for Public Office | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO