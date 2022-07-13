Casey White Charged With Murdering Alabama Corrections Officer Who Helped Him Escape Prison

*Alabama prison inmate Casey White has been charged with the murder of the former corrections officer who helped him escape.

We reported previously, via CNN, that Vicky White (no relation to Casey) died due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds in May. She was hospitalized after being taken into custody following a police chase in Indiana.

Casey and Vicky were taken into custody after a US Marshals task force member drove a vehicle into the Cadillac that Vicky White was driving in Evansville, ending the pair’s week and a half on the run.

According to Complex, he was serving time at Lauderdale County Detention Center when he escaped and faced charges of attempted murder, carjacking, and home invasion while awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder.

READ MORE: Vicky White: Corrections Officer who Escaped with Inmate is Dead from Gunshot Wounds | VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vicky, who was an assistant director of corrections at the detention center, helped him escape prison and the two were on the run for less than two weeks before they were apprehended while driving in Indiana.

Casey was arrested while Vicky was found in the car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Y’all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” Casey allegedly told officers. The two were not married, according to reports.

The coroner’s office determined Vicky died by suicide but Casey has been charged with first-degree murder for causing her death, per CNN. Casey has been charged with first-degree escape.