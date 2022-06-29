Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Hulu to Stream 2022 Essence Music Festival

By Ny MaGee
*Hulu announced that it will be the official streaming destination of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival. 

The hotly anticipated event will take place in person in New Orleans, and virtually, from June 30 – July 3, 2022. This marks the first time ever that the festival will be available on a streaming platform. 

Comedian Kevin Hart will kick off the 2022 Essence Fest weekend Thursday at the Smoothie King Center. On Friday night, Nicki Minaj will make her Essence debut as the Superdome headliner. 

As reported by nola.com, Saturday’s bill “boasts a tribute to Patti LaBelle plus performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice with Carl Thomas and Stephanie Mills, and Lucky Daye, the New Orleans-born singer who won a Grammy for best progressive R&B album this spring,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: Hulu to Explore Black Maternal Mortality Crisis in ‘Aftershock’ Documentary | Trailer

The festival concludes Sunday with performances from New Edition, the Isley Brothers, the Roots backing the Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon the Chef, City Girls, Tems and Ashanti, per the report. 

Per press release, select daytime programming including panel discussions and evening musical performances will be available exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers to livestream at no additional cost*.  The “ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME” livestream will run on the platform July 1 – 3 from 7:00pm – 11:59pm CT.

Hulu will also have a special presence on-site at the Festival, providing guests with an immersive experience at “The Rink @ The Hulu Motel,” a roller skating rink filled with interactive touchpoints, giveaways, and content-themed bites and drinks. Skaters will also be treated to live performances by DJ OHSO and DJ DIAMOND KUTS.  The three-day activation will be open July 1-3 from Noon – 7:00pm to guests 21+ at the New Orleans Civic Theatre, according to the news release. 

This announcement comes on the heels of the news that The Walt Disney Company will be the exclusive entertainment sponsor of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival, expanding on a decade-long partnership.  

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

