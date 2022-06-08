‘I’m Charlie Walker’ Exclusive Clip | Watch

In 1971 Charlie Walker (Mike Colter) was a Black man with one truck and big dreams. In the early morning of Jan. 18, 1971, two tankers owned by Standard Oil collided under the Golden Gate Bridge, spilling 800,000 gallons of oil spilled into the San Francisco Bay. It would be the largest oil spill in Bay Area history, and an event that changed Charlie’s life forever. “I’m Charlie Walker” captures this story in theaters June 10.

After the spill, 99 percent of the workers were unionized white truckers, hired to clean up the city’s major tourist draws, but through sheer luck and persistence, Walker landed a contract to clean up distant Stinson Beach in Marin. He got the job none of the white truckers wanted nor did they want to take orders from a Black man. His smarts and tenacity rubbed a lot of “white folks” the wrong way, for simply for being present.

Despite constant racial tensions, 5 million dollars and 30 days later Charlie managed to clean up the coastline in record time to the States satisfaction. The oil company continued to harass Charlie all the way to criminal court. Charlie Walker is an 88 year old living legend that fought the system and won.

The cast also includes Emmy Award® nominated actor Dylan Baker (‘’The Good Wife’’, “Hunters”), Safiya Fredericks (“Sorry to Bother You”), Carl Lumbly (“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Steven Wiig (“Milk”), Mark Leslie Ford (Velvet Buzzsaw), Greg Cipes (“Fast & The Furious”) Emma Caulfield Ford (“WandaVision”) and Monica Barbaro (“Top Gun 2”).

“I’m Charlie Walker” was produced by FAMM Films. William O’Keeffe served as executive producer, Charlie Walker and Mike Regen (“The Kill Hole”, “You Got Served”) as producers, and Mark Harris (“White People Money”, “Black Coffee”) served as associate producer.

The film will also be available on AppleTV/iTunes, Amazon, Google YouTube, Redbox digital , Vudu, Microsoft, InDemand, DirectTV Friday.