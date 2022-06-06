Monday, June 6, 2022
Snoop Dogg Supports Billionaire Republican Over Karen Bass For LA Mayor | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Snoop Dogg
*Billionaire Republican Rick Caruso is running for mayor of Los Angeles and has received the endorsement of Snoop Dogg and Kim Kardashian.

Caruso is facing off against progressive Democrat Karen Bass, who would be the first woman to hold the position if she wins on Nov. 8.

As reported by Moguldom.com, Caruso has also received support from 88-year-old Watts community activist Sweet Alice Harris, founder of the charitable committee Parents of Watts.

“Look at what he stands for. Look at what he’s about,” Snoop said in a video about Caruso posted on social media. “This is what a mayor’s gotta be about. You can’t be about talking about it, you gotta be about it. It’s no question. I endorse the real, and that is Rick.”

After meeting with the mayoral candidate, Kardashian said in a video posted on social media, “I really believe in what he stands for.” She added, “I think that with him, he can offer a better path to a better life for people that are homeless in California and in Los Angeles. I really believe in what he stands for. I was really inspired by him.”

According to the report, Caruso served as the civilian L.A. Police Commission president from 2001 to 2003, so naturally the union representing the LAPD has endorsed him. On his campaign website, Caruso makes clear that, as mayor, he will increase the LAPD’s budget because “murders are skyrocketing and L.A. is the most under-policed big city in America,” he said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement groups have taken aim at Bass, who serves on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism. The police union has been airing ads slamming her for missing votes in Congress, ABC News reports.

In a statement, Bass’ campaign shot back at the accusations, “The Police Protective League has spent $4 million lying about Congresswoman Bass’ record when they should be investing in improving police-community relations and recruiting new officers. It’s a waste of money, and it’s not good for Los Angeles. Congresswoman Bass has cast more than 18,000 votes in Congress, while Rick Caruso neglected his duty to keep people safe by abandoning 40 % of his Police Commission meetings.”

Bass has landed the endorsement of basketball legend Magic Johnson, Fox L.A. reports.

