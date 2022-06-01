Herschel Walker is ‘Mad’ at Trump After ‘Taking Credit’ for His Senate Bid | Video

*Former NFLer Herschel Walker has won the Republican Senate primary in Georgia and he is feeling some way about his pal Donald Trump taking credit for it.

The Senate candidate appeared on the PBS interview show “Love & Respect With Killer Mike” this past weekend and called out the former president for falsely taking credit for his primary win.

“One thing that people don’t know is is President Trump never asked me,” Walker said of Trump previously claiming that he is the reason why Herschel entered the political arena in the first place. “I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Herschel is going to run,” he continued.

“President Trump never came out and [said], ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'” Walker added. “So, I’m mad at him because he never asked but he’s taking credit that he asked.”

Walker launched his run for Senate in Georgia in August 2021, nearly six months after Trump first suggested him as a possible candidate, according to NBC News.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a March via email. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Walker told Killer Mike that he decided to run after praying about it.

“I prayed about it,” he explained. “And to be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring somebody else because I’m happy. My life is doing well.”

“But I love the Lord Jesus,” Walker added.

The longtime Texas resident, who recently registered to vote in his native state of Georgia, recently shared his intentions with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody,” he explained.

