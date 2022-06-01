Wednesday, June 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

Herschel Walker is ‘Mad’ at Trump After ‘Taking Credit’ for His Senate Bid | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Herschel Walker (Megan Varner-Getty Images)
Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker (Megan Varner-Getty Images)

*Former NFLer Herschel Walker has won the Republican Senate primary in Georgia and he is feeling some way about his pal Donald Trump taking credit for it.

The Senate candidate appeared on the PBS interview show “Love & Respect With Killer Mike” this past weekend and called out the former president for falsely taking credit for his primary win.

“One thing that people don’t know is is President Trump never asked me,” Walker said of Trump previously claiming that he is the reason why Herschel entered the political arena in the first place. “I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Herschel is going to run,” he continued. 

“President Trump never came out and [said], ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'” Walker added. “So, I’m mad at him because he never asked but he’s taking credit that he asked.”

READ MORE: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock Will Face Off in Georgia Senate Race | VIDEO

Walker launched his run for Senate in Georgia in August 2021, nearly six months after Trump first suggested him as a possible candidate, according to NBC News.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a March via email. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Walker told Killer Mike that he decided to run after praying about it.

“I prayed about it,” he explained. “And to be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring somebody else because I’m happy. My life is doing well.”

“But I love the Lord Jesus,” Walker added.

The longtime Texas resident, who recently registered to vote in his native state of Georgia, recently shared his intentions with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody,” he explained. 

Scroll up to watch his conversation with Killer Mike above Revolt TV.

Previous articleRickey Smiley Reacts to Beef Between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley | Video
Next articleLeVar Burton ‘Wrecked’ by losing ‘Jeopardy’ Gig – But … He’s Hosting Scripps National Spelling Bee | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO