Wednesday, May 11, 2022
50 Cent Fulfills Promise to Put Mo’Nique ‘Back On,’ Comedian Cast in Season 2 of ‘BMF’

By Ny MaGee
Mo'Nique cast in BMF
*50 Cent came through on his promise to put actress/comedian Mo’Nique “back on” amid her alleged blacklisting in Hollywood.

The rapper/actor/entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that Mo’Nique will join the cast of the upcoming season of Starz’s “BMF”.

“Guess who i got in BMF this season GOLDIE!” the mogul wrote, introducing Mo’Nique’s new character. “GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.”

The news comes weeks after 50 called on Oprah and Tyler Perry to apologize for allegedly “blackballing” Mo in the industry. 

READ MORE: 50 Cent Calls on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique After 'Precious' Fallout

 

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote on Instagram, Complex reported.  “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔GLG🚦GreenLighGang 🎯I don’t miss! #bransoncognac

In a separate post, Fiddy noted that he watched Mo’Nique’s stand-up show over Super Bowl weekend, and said: “she had my ass in a trance.”

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” wrote 50 Cent in another IG post. 

“All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top,🤨Say make it happen 50 ! STOP F*CKING AROUND,” he captioned a separate photo of the actress/comedian. 

Fif later revealed that he spoke to Perry directly about the Mo situation and the filmmaker claimed he doesn’t have any beef with her 

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her,” 50 wrote on social media. “He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

