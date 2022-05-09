Florida Truck Driver Arrested After Attempting to Set His Baby on Fire

*A Florida truck driver has been charged with attempted murder after he attempted to set a 1-year-old baby on fire at a gas station in New York.

Jamie Avery, 25, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after New York police responded to a call about a baby found doused in a flammable liquid at an upstate gas station, New York Post reports. Another unnamed man was said to be involved in the disturbing incident and he too was detained at the scene and is expected to face charges.

“It is alleged that the two suspects had poured a flammable liquid on the 1-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building,” Lt. Timothy Thompson said in a news conference, according to WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida. “Luckily the two were unsuccessful.”

Here’s more from the report:

Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies found the baby inside the Tyre, New York, gas station after responding to a report of fires. A 4-year-old with head injuries was also found alone inside a tractor-trailer. Both children are expected to make a full recovery.

Avery is reportedly a parent to the children. He’s been charged with attempted murder, arson, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to WABC.

“Circumstances surrounding the 4-year-old are still under investigation,” Thompson said.