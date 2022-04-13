‘The Mahalia Jackson Story’ to Open Pan African Film and Arts Festival [WATCH TRAILER]

*The Pan African Film and Arts Festival will kick off its 30th year with a world premiere opening night showing of “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.”

Directed by Denise Dowse, “Remember Me” stars Ledisi as the legendary gospel singer, Columbus Short as Martin Luther King Jr., and Janet Hubert as Aunt Duke.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the festival runs from April 19 – May 1 and tickets can be found here.

Per the organizations’ website, the PAFF was established in 1992 by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (Good Times), and Ayuko Babu (Executive Director). The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression.

PAFF is the largest and most prestigious Black film festival in the U.S. and attacts local, national, and international audiences. It is also one of America’s largest Black History Month events.

This year PAFF features over 200 films from 55 countries in 18 languages, and will also include screenings of FX’s “Snowfall” season 5 finale and Showtime’s “The Man Who Fell From Earth,” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Watch a trailer for “Remember Me” below: