California Lineage Reparations Leads the Way! A Journey of One Million Miles Starts with the First Important Step

*”When we talk about Reparations for the institution of U.S. slavery and its, legacy of Jim Crow and New Jim Crow… it’s a Lineage scenario. 80-90% of Black Californians are in the Lineage-based Community of Eligibility for Reparations and confirms the wisdom of lineage eligibility over race.” — Kamilah Moore, Reparations Task Force – Chair

California Governor Gaven Newsom and his Reparations Task Force are trailblazing the way. Newsom signed legislation creating a two-year reparations task force in 2020 making California the only state to champion this historical groundbreaking study so far. In a monumental and historical move, including witness testimony, lineage-based reparations and genealogy have become the order of the day.

The nine-member Taskforce, Chaired by Kamilah V. Moore and Vice-Chair Rev. Amos Brown (President San Francisco branch of the NAACP) voted 5-4, in favor of the lineage eligibility motion, during the highly anticipated final hearing on the subject.

Foundational Black Californians with a unique lineage and their descendants will qualify for reparations based on their legacy, historical American roots and ancestry.

As California Goes – so goes the Nation

“It’s absolutely possible for Black Californians to trace their lineage by determining the birth year of a great or great-great-grandparent in the south.- and that would likely be sufficient evidence for eligibility.” – Evelyn McDowell, chairperson of the Sons & Daughters of the United States Middle Passage

The task force hearings focused on witness testimony on the legacy of slavery, Black Codes, Jim Crow, prison industrial complex, redlining, Pre-school to prison pipeline, police brutality, discrimination in education, mental health, and homelessness.

California’s Fugitive Slave Law allowed enslaved people to remain under bondage as long as they were later deported to the South.

California falsely joined the Union as a “free state” in 1850; the state’s fugitive slave law allowed slavery with a later deportation clause, that was rarely if ever enforced.

Bill AB3121

Dr. Jovan Lewis, California Reparations Task Force member and Chair of UC Berkeley’s Geography Department introduced the Motion:

“Define the community eligibility based on Lineage determined by an individual being an African American descendant of a chattel enslaved person OR the descendent of a Free Black Person living in the US prior to the end of the 19th century.”

“The whole argument with the reparations claim is – it’s lineage based – not race-based. Everybody Black can’t get it. I can’t go to Jamaica and be a part of the CARICOM Reparations deal that they got going on just because I’m Black. Because I’m not a part of that lineage. Lineage is the determining factor.” – Tariq Nasheed, filmmaker, author, publisher

For those that don’t know, the CARICOM Reparations Commission was established in 2013 and is a regional body seeking payment from Europe, and former colonial powers and institutions. Reparatory justice, is being sought for historical crimes of native genocide and African enslavement in the Caribbean region exclusively.

The next California Reparations hearing will take place on April 13 & 14 2022 at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco California.

Appointed Reparations Task Force Members

Senator Steven Bradford, Dr. Amos C. Brown, Vice-Chair, Dr. Cheryl Grills, Lisa Holder, Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer, Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis, Kamilah Moore, Chair, Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, and Donald K. Tanaka.

