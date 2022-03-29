HBCU Hampton University to Give Free Housing and Tuition to Ukrainian Students

*African students experienced racism when trying to flee Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis with Russia.

So how does an HBUC in America respond? By offering white students from Ukraine free housing and Tuition, moguldom reports.

The liberal officials running Hampton University recently announced it would be welcoming 50 to 100 Ukrainian and international students, offering them free tuition, room and board.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heartbroken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

READ MORE: Bill Maher on How Only Wack-Azz Americans Can Make the War in Ukraine About Them | WATCH

Here’s letter Hampton University sent me stating they will move forward with their plan to give racist Ukrainians free tuition, room, board. Also providing same to Africans no mention of how they’re jeopardizing Black American Freedmen student lives or BA students are struggling. pic.twitter.com/fjJuRxjOQu — Noirdos (@noirdosser) March 24, 2022

The move has been met with mixed reactions, with many agreeing that the freebies should go to Black American students.

“Well, the HBCUs are at it again. Do you think this has ANYTHING to do with all the alleged ‘federal dollars’ they have (allegedly) received?” media personality Black Authority tweeted.

“Wow. An HBCU is giving free rides to people who (1) are violently abusive towards Black people as we have seen in numerous videos and (2) are okay with ‘whites only’ transportation policies. Will Black students be safe when these people are on campus?” tweeted user SoulfulSugar, per the report.

“Students from the Ukraine should not be allowed to attend Hampton University. I prefer to see more Black Americans at HBCUs. However, the traitors must be removed from the schools need to hit the reset button,” Toni Carter tweeted.

“HBCU’s are offering free room and board to white Ukrainian refugees. Hampton university is giving free room and board to the same Ukrainians that turned their back on African students in a crisis! Cccchhhhhhiiiiiiilllllllleeeeee these schools be performative AF,” tweeted @DonPumGato.