Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HBCU Hampton University to Give Free Housing and Tuition to Ukrainian Students

By Ny MaGee
Ukraine
Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in the U.S. protest against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in Lafayette Park on February 24, 2022, in Washington, DC. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

*African students experienced racism when trying to flee Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis with Russia. 

So how does an HBUC in America respond? By offering white students from Ukraine free housing and Tuition, moguldom reports. 

The liberal officials running Hampton University recently announced it would be welcoming 50 to 100 Ukrainian and international students, offering them free tuition, room and board. 

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heartbroken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families.  My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

The move has been met with mixed reactions, with many agreeing that the freebies should go to Black American students.

“Well, the HBCUs are at it again. Do you think this has ANYTHING to do with all the alleged ‘federal dollars’ they have (allegedly) received?” media personality Black Authority tweeted.

“Wow. An HBCU is giving free rides to people who (1) are violently abusive towards Black people as we have seen in numerous videos and (2) are okay with ‘whites only’ transportation policies. Will Black students be safe when these people are on campus?” tweeted user SoulfulSugar, per the report. 

“Students from the Ukraine should not be allowed to attend Hampton University. I prefer to see more Black Americans at HBCUs. However, the traitors must be removed from the schools need to hit the reset button,” Toni Carter tweeted.

“HBCU’s are offering free room and board to white Ukrainian refugees. Hampton university is giving free room and board to the same Ukrainians that turned their back on African students in a crisis! Cccchhhhhhiiiiiiilllllllleeeeee these schools be performative AF,” tweeted @DonPumGato.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

