Jimmy Kimmel and Wanda Sykes Talk Low Pay for Oscar Hosts [VIDEO]

*Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall have been tapped to host this year’s Academy Awards, and Sykes has already warned that she may not be sober throughout the entire event

Sykes was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday and the two discussed the pay that Oscar hosts receive.

“Out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually going to cost me money,” Sykes told Kimmel, admitting she didn’t know how much she’s earning for the hosting gig.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018 and revealed that he was paid $15,000 to host.

“It sounds like it’s a lot for one night, but it’s months of work leading up to it,” Kimmel said. “You’re getting robbed. Hold out right now, because they need hosts.”

As we previously reported, Sykes said she’ll start drinking once the first act is finished.

“You get what you pay for. You want sober Wanda, you’ve got to add some zeroes and move that comma. You’re getting free Wanda,” she said.

Watch her full conversation with Jimmy via the YouTube clip above.

“I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well,” says Oscars’ show producer Will Packer. “Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

“There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of The Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event.”

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.