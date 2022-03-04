Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Slams Stephen A. Smith for Praising Steph Curry [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo and Stephen A. Smith

*SiriusXM radio host Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo joined Stephen A. Smith Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” and the two got into a screaming match over NBA star Steph Curry. 

Russo went ballistic when Smith said Curry is among the top 10 NBA players of all time.

“No he’s not! Are you kidding me?!?” Russo yelled before rattling off names of legendary players who deserve more credit than Curry. 

Watch the hilarious moment via the player below.

READ MORE: Oscar Robertson Has High Praise For Steph Curry — Off the Court

Here’s more via New York Post:

Russo, who believes Kevin Durant deserves most of the credit for two of Curry’s three rings, asked Smith to pick between Curry and Larry Bird if he had a series to win for his life. Smith paused, prompting Russo to scream, “Don’t even go there!” Smith conceded he couldn’t pick against a healthy Bird.

Asked to pick between Curry and Magic Johnson with a series on the line, Smith said it depends on what he needs. More yelling ensued. Again, Smith conceded he’d pick Johnson.

Smith also chose Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over Curry but when Russo asked him to choose between Curry and Bill Russell — more screaming ensued. 

One Twitter user wrote in repose the moment, “So, this should be the new First Take. Mr. Russo is loud, opinionated, knowledgeable, not slippery in his takes, and takes no prisoners. Perfect match SAS. Every day, this should be the show.”

Another wrote, “If Sirius would allow it, I’m betting this is in the works.@MadDogUnleashed is the ONLY person I’ve seen to be able to Stop SAS in his tracks. SPEECHLESS. Russo is ALWAYS on point with his thoughts, and has forgotten more about sports/stats/history than I could try to learn.”

A third noted, “As long as Westbrook is in the league curry has a lot to prove.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleMarian Lee Tapped to Replace Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix
Next articleMorris Day Calls Out Prince’s Estate for Prohibiting Him from Using ‘the Time’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO