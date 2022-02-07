Monday, February 7, 2022
Waffle House Shooter Travis Reinking Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole

By Ny MaGee
Travis Reinking

*Travis Reinking, the man who fatally shot four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018, was sentenced on Saturday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

We previously reported that Reinking was arrested after a manhunt on April 23 and later found guilty in the fatal shootings of Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez, Akilah DaSilva and DeEbony Groves. Police said he also injured Shanita Waggoner and Sharita Henderson.

Reinking was captured by authorities not far from his apartment. Authorities mounted a massive manhunt for Reinking after he used an AR-15 rifle to kill four and injure others. After a brave bystander wrestled the assault-style weapon away from him, Travis fled, naked and on foot.

As reported by Associated Press, Reinking, 33, was found guilty on 16 charges, including eight counts of murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of unlawful employment of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. He was sentenced to 4 life sentences with no possibility of parole. 

He previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity due to his schizophrenia diagnosis.

“Our lives were completely destroyed,” said Joe’s mother, Patricia Perez, according to CNN.

“This has broken me, not just my spirit, not just my family, but also my mind,” she added, through tears. “This has broken me mentally.”

“Every morning before I even get out of my bed I relive that night in my head,” she told the jury. “My son Akilah was a beautiful soul who perfected how to be a son. My sweet baby, my angel, my son was robbed of his life.”

“He loved his family, but most of all Akilah wanted to live,” Brooks added. “He wanted to create positive change in this world. He showed compassion, not anger. He spread love, not hate.”

Shaw Jr. was hailed a hero after wrestling the rifle out of the hands of the gunman. 

Shaw’s alma mater, Tennessee State University, later held a ceremony to honor him and announce the creation of a scholarship in his name.

“I was just trying to save myself. I did this with no recognition,” he said at the Tennessee State University event. “But it seems like it inspired so many people throughout the world. For that, I am greatly, greatly appreciative. To all of you, thank you.”

Per PEOPLE, during a 2018 appearance on Today, Shaw Jr. said that when he saw the shooter lower the barrel of the gun, “I saw my opportunity and I attacked.”

“I didn’t know if he had another weapon like a knife or he might have a handgun, but I knew if I could get outside I would be alright,” he said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

