Doc on Civil Rights Hero & Dr. King Aide (Tyrone Brooks) Set for Fall ’22 Release | VIDEO

*A documentary on civil rights champion and politician Tyrone Brooks is set for release in the fall of 2022, detailing the life and career of the lifelong activist who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and is responsible for banishing the racist Georgia Confederate flag.

Scheduled for October, “Tyrone: The Story of An American Statesman,” will cover Brooks’ journey from the age of 15, when he entered a life of activism as a member of Dr. King’s SCLC organization, to becoming a social justice icon and respected Georgia State Representative.

The film, presented by Shoot 2 Media Group, is executive produced by his son, Tyrone Brooks, Jr., who is also an influential figure in the Georgia business and political scenes. It features interviews from a bevy of prominent dignitaries, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and many others.

Noting the historic events his father experienced and was an eyewitness to – such as the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Dr. King, to the battle to end segregation, and his push to appoint more black judges; Brooks Jr. said that working on the film was an eye-opening experience, even for him.

“The journey has been extremely illuminating. There are things you think you know about your parents, and then you start to hear things from other people that give you a completely different level of respect for who they are,” Brooks Jr. said.

“This man has given his entire life to ensuring that others are treated fairly, and my mom was like Coretta Scott King, supporting him the entire way. Working on the film connected a lot of dots, and even helped me to understand more about myself and the work that still remains to be done.”

Brooks Sr., 76, and a native of Warrenton, GA has always been on the front lines of the struggle for freedom and equality. Jailed more than 66 times during his activist work, he was an unflappable soldier in the midst of chaos, and was fearless when putting himself at risk to protect others.

Faced with threats on his life from the Ku Klux Klan and even the government, the brutality of the civil rights era was undeniable, but Brooks learned this level of poise, commitment and servant leadership from some of the best mentors one could have. He is excited to share his story with the masses.

“I’d like for people to know how the youth began to rise up, take control and launch movements without any media or technology to push the message,” he said. “What we did have was first-class training in nonviolent civil disobedience by attending SCLC Freedom Schools led by Dr. King, Dr. Abernathy, Rev. Hosea Williams, Dr. Dorothy Cotton, Rev. Andrew Young, Ms. Septima Clark and others.”

If there is any lesson he learned that he desires for others to take heed to, it is the following:

“The struggle for racial equality and equity is real, and it has existed for centuries. If we continue to be silent at the polls, it will continue for centuries more. “