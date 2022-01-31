Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeRace/GenderBlack History
Black History

Doc on Civil Rights Hero & Dr. King Aide (Tyrone Brooks) Set for Fall ’22 Release | VIDEO

By IvanThomas
0

Tyrone Brooks
Tyrone B rooks

*A documentary on civil rights champion and politician Tyrone Brooks is set for release in the fall of 2022, detailing the life and career of the lifelong activist who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and is responsible for banishing the racist Georgia Confederate flag.

Scheduled for October, “Tyrone: The Story of An American Statesman,” will cover Brooks’ journey from the age of 15, when he entered a life of activism as a member of Dr. King’s SCLC organization, to becoming a social justice icon and respected Georgia State Representative.

The film, presented by Shoot 2 Media Group, is executive produced by his son, Tyrone Brooks, Jr., who is also an influential figure in the Georgia business and political scenes. It features interviews from a bevy of prominent dignitaries, including Rev. Jesse Jackson,  former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and many others.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: An inside Look At How the NBA Became A Social-Media Juggernaut

Noting the historic events his father experienced and was an eyewitness to – such as the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Dr. King, to the battle to end segregation, and his push to appoint more black judges; Brooks Jr. said that working on the film was an eye-opening experience, even for him.

“The journey has been extremely illuminating. There are things you think you know about your parents, and then you start to hear things from other people that give you a completely different level of respect for who they are,” Brooks Jr. said.

“This man has given his entire life to ensuring that others are treated fairly, and my mom was like Coretta Scott King, supporting him the entire way. Working on the film connected a lot of dots, and even helped me to understand more about myself and the work that still remains to be done.”

Brooks Sr., 76, and a native of Warrenton, GA has always been on the front lines of the struggle for freedom and equality. Jailed more than 66 times during his activist work, he was an unflappable soldier in the midst of chaos, and was fearless when putting himself at risk to protect others.

Tyrone Brooks
Tyrone Brooks

Faced with threats on his life from the Ku Klux Klan and even the government, the brutality of the civil rights era was undeniable, but Brooks learned this level of poise, commitment and servant leadership from some of the best mentors one could have. He is excited to share his story with the masses.

“I’d like for people to know how the youth began to rise up, take control and launch movements without any media or technology to push the message,” he said.  “What we did have was first-class training in nonviolent civil disobedience by attending SCLC Freedom Schools led by Dr. King, Dr. Abernathy, Rev. Hosea Williams, Dr. Dorothy Cotton, Rev. Andrew Young, Ms. Septima Clark and others.”

If there is any lesson he learned that he desires for others to take heed to, it is the following:

“The struggle for racial equality and equity is real, and it has existed for centuries. If we continue to be silent at the polls, it will continue for centuries more. “

Previous articleJay Highsmith Productions Focuses Creativity Through A Spiritual Lens
Next articleMayor Slams Detective On Lauren Smith-Fields Case, Placed on Administrative Leave
IvanThomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

Social Heat

Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO